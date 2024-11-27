994 hoax bomb threat calls reported by Indian Airlines in 2024; check details

Responding to a query from MP Kartikeya Sharma about hoax bomb threats faced by airlines, the minister shared that a total of 1,143 such calls were documented between August 2022 and November 13, 2024. The data reveals a sharp escalation over the years.

994 hoax bomb threat calls reported by Indian Airlines in 2024; check details AJR
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 4:48 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 4:48 PM IST

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Wednesday (November 27) informed Parliament that airlines operating in India have reported a significant spike in hoax bomb threat calls this year, with 994 incidents recorded as of mid-November 2024.

Responding to a query from MP Kartikeya Sharma about hoax bomb threats faced by airlines, the minister shared that a total of 1,143 such calls were documented between August 2022 and November 13, 2024. The data reveals a sharp escalation over the years.

Eknath Shinde signals support to Fadnavis as next Maharashtra CM, vows to abide by PM Modi's decision (WATCH)

"In 2022, 27 hoax bomb threat calls were reported between August and December. This number rose to 122 in 2023, while 2024 alone has seen a dramatic increase, with 994 threats recorded so far," the minister said.

These threats, Mohol explained, are sporadic and not concentrated in any specific geographical area, adding to the complexity of addressing the issue.

To counteract such incidents, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has implemented strict measures under its Bomb Threat Contingency Plan (BTCP). Each airport is equipped with a dedicated Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC), responsible for evaluating and responding to threats.

"These hoax calls disrupt flight schedules and operations, impacting airlines, airports, and passengers," Mohol said. In addition to on-ground measures, the BCAS has issued comprehensive advisories to enhance security protocols and safeguard civil aviation against potential threats.

Man wears bra to film reels in Haryana market, gets thrashed by shopkeeper in front of crowd (WATCH)

"These initiatives aim to prioritize passenger safety while minimizing disruptions caused by hoax threats," the minister concluded, highlighting the government's commitment to maintaining robust aviation security standards.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

BREAKING: Toxic gas leak at pharma plant in Andhra Pradesh leaves 1 dead, 11 critical shk

Toxic gas leak at pharma plant in Andhra Pradesh leaves 1 dead, 11 critical

All allies to sit together and form government': Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra CM suspense gcw

'All allies to sit together and form government': Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra CM suspense

Kerala: Over 1000 govt employees found fraudulently receiving social welfare pension anr

Kerala: Over 1000 govt employees found fraudulently receiving social welfare pension

Eknath Shinde signals support to Fadnavis as next Maharashtra CM, vows to abide by PM Modi's decision (WATCH) snt

'Will abide by PM Modi's decision': Eknath Shinde falls in line, decks clear for BJP CM in Maharashtra (WATCH)

Man wears bra to film reels in Haryana market, gets thrashed by shopkeeper in front of crowd (WATCH) shk

Man wears bra to film reels in Haryana market, gets thrashed by shopkeeper in front of crowd (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Cardamom water: Skin health benefits & simple guide to make it dmn

Cardamom water: Skin health benefits & simple guide to make it

Tamil Nadu Weather: Heavy rain warning! School, college holiday in Nagapattinam district due to Cyclone Fengal AJR

Tamil Nadu Weather: Heavy rain warning! School, college holiday in Nagapattinam district due to Cyclone Fengal

Dell Stock Set To Hit 1-Month Low After Q3 Revenue Miss, Sub-Par Guidance: Retail Stays Firmly Bullish

Dell Stock Set To Hit 1-Month Low After Q3 Revenue Miss, Sub-Par Guidance: Retail Stays Firmly Bullish

THIS is India's only income tax-free state: Know benefits and reasons behind the unique status dmn

THIS is India's only income tax-free state: Know benefits and reasons behind the unique status

How much beer is safe to drink per week? Health benefits and risks explained dmn

How much beer is safe to drink per week? Health benefits and risks explained

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon