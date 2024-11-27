994 hoax bomb threat calls reported by Indian Airlines in 2024; check details

Responding to a query from MP Kartikeya Sharma about hoax bomb threats faced by airlines, the minister shared that a total of 1,143 such calls were documented between August 2022 and November 13, 2024. The data reveals a sharp escalation over the years.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol on Wednesday (November 27) informed Parliament that airlines operating in India have reported a significant spike in hoax bomb threat calls this year, with 994 incidents recorded as of mid-November 2024.

Responding to a query from MP Kartikeya Sharma about hoax bomb threats faced by airlines, the minister shared that a total of 1,143 such calls were documented between August 2022 and November 13, 2024. The data reveals a sharp escalation over the years.

"In 2022, 27 hoax bomb threat calls were reported between August and December. This number rose to 122 in 2023, while 2024 alone has seen a dramatic increase, with 994 threats recorded so far," the minister said.

These threats, Mohol explained, are sporadic and not concentrated in any specific geographical area, adding to the complexity of addressing the issue.

To counteract such incidents, the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has implemented strict measures under its Bomb Threat Contingency Plan (BTCP). Each airport is equipped with a dedicated Bomb Threat Assessment Committee (BTAC), responsible for evaluating and responding to threats.

"These hoax calls disrupt flight schedules and operations, impacting airlines, airports, and passengers," Mohol said. In addition to on-ground measures, the BCAS has issued comprehensive advisories to enhance security protocols and safeguard civil aviation against potential threats.

"These initiatives aim to prioritize passenger safety while minimizing disruptions caused by hoax threats," the minister concluded, highlighting the government's commitment to maintaining robust aviation security standards.

