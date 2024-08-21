Badlapur rape case: Maha Vikas Aghadi calls for Maharashtra bandh on August 24; all you need to know

The call for the bandh followed a dramatic escalation of protests in Badlapur. On Tuesday, thousands of demonstrators blocked railway tracks at Badlapur station, demanding justice for the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by a school sweeper.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday (August 21) announced a state-wide Maharashtra Bandh on August 24 to protest the alleged sexual abuse of two young girls in Badlapur. The bandh, supported by all three parties of the MVA coalition, aims to express outrage over the incident and demand swift justice for the victims.

Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed the state government for its handling of the case. He highlighted the contradiction between the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin scheme, intended to protect women, and the reported safety issues faced by young girls. Thackeray urged for the case to be fast-tracked, alleging that the school involved in the abuse is linked to BJP leaders, which he claims has influenced the case.

The call for the bandh followed a dramatic escalation of protests in Badlapur. On Tuesday, thousands of demonstrators blocked railway tracks at Badlapur station, demanding justice for the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by a school sweeper. The protests caused significant disruptions to local train services and led to the diversion of several long-distance trains.

Police intervened after nine hours of protests, using lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and clear the tracks. The confrontation resulted in injuries to at least 17 city police personnel and around eight railway officers. In response to the violence, which included stone-pelting and vandalism of the school building, the police have arrested 72 individuals. Additional police forces have been deployed to restore order in the town.

In response to the unrest, internet services in Badlapur have been suspended, and most schools in the area were closed. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhakar Pathare stated that internet services would be restored once the situation is reviewed.

