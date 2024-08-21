Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Badlapur rape case: Maha Vikas Aghadi calls for Maharashtra bandh on August 24; all you need to know

    The call for the bandh followed a dramatic escalation of protests in Badlapur. On Tuesday, thousands of demonstrators blocked railway tracks at Badlapur station, demanding justice for the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by a school sweeper.

    Badlapur rape case: Maha Vikas Aghadi calls for Maharashtra bandh on August 24; all you need to know AJR
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 3:47 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 3:47 PM IST

    The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday (August 21) announced a state-wide Maharashtra Bandh on August 24 to protest the alleged sexual abuse of two young girls in Badlapur. The bandh, supported by all three parties of the MVA coalition, aims to express outrage over the incident and demand swift justice for the victims.

    Earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray slammed the state government for its handling of the case. He highlighted the contradiction between the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin scheme, intended to protect women, and the reported safety issues faced by young girls. Thackeray urged for the case to be fast-tracked, alleging that the school involved in the abuse is linked to BJP leaders, which he claims has influenced the case.

    Bharat Bandh protests turn violent in Patna: Police lathicharge; major rail, road disrupted (WATCH)

    The call for the bandh followed a dramatic escalation of protests in Badlapur. On Tuesday, thousands of demonstrators blocked railway tracks at Badlapur station, demanding justice for the alleged sexual assault of two four-year-old girls by a school sweeper. The protests caused significant disruptions to local train services and led to the diversion of several long-distance trains.

    Police intervened after nine hours of protests, using lathi-charge to disperse the crowd and clear the tracks. The confrontation resulted in injuries to at least 17 city police personnel and around eight railway officers. In response to the violence, which included stone-pelting and vandalism of the school building, the police have arrested 72 individuals. Additional police forces have been deployed to restore order in the town.

    Haryana elections 2024: Vinesh Phogat vs Babita? Speculation grows over Olympian's political debut

    In response to the unrest, internet services in Badlapur have been suspended, and most schools in the area were closed. Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhakar Pathare stated that internet services would be restored once the situation is reviewed.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Nedumangad Vinod murder case: Prime accused sentenced to death, 3 get life imprisonment

    Nedumangad Vinod murder case: Prime accused sentenced to death, 3 get life imprisonment

    Pigeon fails to fly at Chhattisgarh Independence Day event, comparisons drawn to 'Panchayat' scene (WATCH) snt

    Pigeon fails to fly at Chhattisgarh Independence Day event, comparisons drawn to 'Panchayat' scene (WATCH)

    Mammootty fans aim for 30,000 blood donations to mark actor's birthday on September 7, urges everyone to participate dmn

    Mammootty fans aim for 30,000 blood donations to mark actor's birthday, urges everyone to participate

    MoS George Kurian files nomination for Rajya Sabha by-election in Madhya Pradesh anr

    MoS George Kurian files nomination for Rajya Sabha by-election in Madhya Pradesh

    India's internet quality set for major upgrade: 3 key undersea cable projects to quadruple digital capacity anr

    India's internet quality set for major upgrade: 3 key undersea cable projects to quadruple digital capacity

    Recent Stories

    5 effective ways to limit phone usage and enhance your productivity gcw

    5 effective ways to limit phone usage and enhance your productivity

    Need a thick skin? Check these 7 fruits out for inspiration ATG

    Need a thick skin? Check these 7 fruits out for inspiration

    Nedumangad Vinod murder case: Prime accused sentenced to death, 3 get life imprisonment

    Nedumangad Vinod murder case: Prime accused sentenced to death, 3 get life imprisonment

    Rishab Shetty says Bollywood art movies showcase India in bad light during recent interview vkp

    'Bollywood 'art' movies showcase India in bad-light': Rishab Shetty's remarks spark online debate (WATCH)

    sports India's Olympic star Manu Bhaker dances to the tune of 'Kala Chasma' (WATCH) scr

    India's Olympic star Manu Bhaker dances to the tune of 'Kala Chasma' (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon