    Badlapur case: Riteish Deshmukh demands Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj's like law, calls it absolutely disgusted

    Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh took to his X handle to express his outrage on two little girls being sexually assaulted in a school in Badlapur, Maharashtra. Riteish states how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, in his times, would punish such offenders and further demand such laws back in action.

    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Aug 21, 2024, 1:40 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 21, 2024, 1:51 PM IST

    The news of two four-year-old girls being sexually assaulted by a male cleaning staff member on school grounds sparked widespread outrage in Badlapur. Protesters have gathered since this morning to demand justice and punishment for the criminal. Riteish Deshmukh used his X account to speak out against the incident and seek heavy punishment for the culprit.

    The actor emphasises his worry as a parent, stating that a school should be as safe for children as their homes. Riteish also describes how Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj used to punish such violators and calls for reintroducing such regulations. 

    Riteish writes, ''As a parent am absolutely disgusted, pained and raging with anger!! Two 4 year old girls were sexually assaulted by the male cleaning staff member of the school. Schools are supposed to be as safe a place for kids as their own homes. Harshest punishment needs to be given to this demon. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in his times gave the guilty what they deserved - Chaurang- we need these laws back in action. #BadlapurCrime''

    The accused, Akshay Shinde, has been booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. He was detained on August 17th, and the allegation against him alleged that he molested the girls in the school's restroom. The parents of both girls gathered outside the school with a large throng to denounce the crime.

