Eknath Shinde signals support to Fadnavis as next Maharashtra CM, vows to abide by PM Modi's decision (WATCH)

Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday expressed unwavering confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, stating that he will accept any decision made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the chief ministerial post. Shinde, who addressed the media in Thane, said his priority remains the welfare of the state and not holding on to power.

"I have told the Prime Minister that if there is any problem in forming the government in Maharashtra because of me, then do not bring any doubt in your mind and whatever decision you take, that decision is acceptable to me. You are the head of our family. The way people of BJP accept your decision, we will also accept your decision in the same way. I made a phone call to PM Modi and HM Amit Shah yesterday and told them that there will be no problem in forming the government because of me," Shinde said.

Shinde’s statement comes amidst ongoing deliberations within the Mahayuti coalition over who will take the top post, with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis emerging as the likely candidate. The Mahayuti coalition delivered a strong performance in the recent elections, winning 230 out of 288 seats. The BJP emerged as the dominant partner with 132 seats, positioning Devendra Fadnavis as the leading contender for the Chief Minister's post. Meanwhile, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction secured 57 seats, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) contributed 41 seats to the alliance's total.

During his address, Shinde also highlighted his achievements during his tenure as chief minister. “During my tenure, we worked to take Maharashtra to the number one spot in just six months. For me, CM is not ‘Chief Minister’ but ‘Common Man,’” he said, reiterating his commitment to public welfare.

"I thank ll the voters of Maharashtra for supporting Mahayuti and giving us a landslide victory. It's unprecedented. PM Modi, Amit Shah have fulfilled the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray to make a common Shiv Sainik, the CM. They have always stood with me like a mountain," he added.

As the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP continue their negotiations, an official announcement is expected soon. The decision is likely to hinge on balancing the electoral mandate, coalition dynamics, and the need for stability in Maharashtra’s governance.

