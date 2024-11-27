Eknath Shinde signals support to Fadnavis as next Maharashtra CM, vows to abide by PM Modi's decision (WATCH)

Eknath Shinde on Wednesday expressed unwavering confidence in the BJP leadership, stating that he will accept any decision made by PM Modi and Amit Shah regarding the chief ministerial post of Maharashtra.

Eknath Shinde signals support to Fadnavis as next Maharashtra CM, vows to abide by PM Modi's decision (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 4:25 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 4:25 PM IST

Maharashtra caretaker Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Wednesday expressed unwavering confidence in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership, stating that he will accept any decision made by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah regarding the chief ministerial post. Shinde, who addressed the media in Thane, said his priority remains the welfare of the state and not holding on to power.

"I have told the Prime Minister that if there is any problem in forming the government in Maharashtra because of me, then do not bring any doubt in your mind and whatever decision you take, that decision is acceptable to me. You are the head of our family. The way people of BJP accept your decision, we will also accept your decision in the same way. I made a phone call to PM Modi and HM Amit Shah yesterday and told them that there will be no problem in forming the government because of me," Shinde said.

Shinde’s statement comes amidst ongoing deliberations within the Mahayuti coalition over who will take the top post, with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis emerging as the likely candidate. The Mahayuti coalition delivered a strong performance in the recent elections, winning 230 out of 288 seats. The BJP emerged as the dominant partner with 132 seats, positioning Devendra Fadnavis as the leading contender for the Chief Minister's post. Meanwhile, the Shinde-led Shiv Sena faction secured 57 seats, and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) contributed 41 seats to the alliance's total.

During his address, Shinde also highlighted his achievements during his tenure as chief minister. “During my tenure, we worked to take Maharashtra to the number one spot in just six months. For me, CM is not ‘Chief Minister’ but ‘Common Man,’” he said, reiterating his commitment to public welfare.

"I thank ll the voters of Maharashtra for supporting Mahayuti and giving us a landslide victory. It's unprecedented. PM Modi, Amit Shah have fulfilled the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray to make a common Shiv Sainik, the CM. They have always stood with me like a mountain," he added.

As the BJP, Shiv Sena, and NCP continue their negotiations, an official announcement is expected soon. The decision is likely to hinge on balancing the electoral mandate, coalition dynamics, and the need for stability in Maharashtra’s governance.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

994 hoax bomb threat calls reported by Indian Airlines in 2024; check details AJR

994 hoax bomb threat calls reported by Indian Airlines in 2024; check details

Kerala: Over 1000 govt employees found fraudulently receiving social welfare pension anr

Kerala: Over 1000 govt employees found fraudulently receiving social welfare pension

Man wears bra to film reels in Haryana market, gets thrashed by shopkeeper in front of crowd (WATCH) shk

Man wears bra to film reels in Haryana market, gets thrashed by shopkeeper in front of crowd (WATCH)

Renukaswamy was a menace, disrespected women: Actor Darshan tells HC during bail plea vkp

Renukaswamy was a menace, disrespected women: Actor Darshan tells HC during bail plea

Stop atrocities on Hindus': Pawan Kalyan appeals after monk Chinmoy Krishna Das' arrest in Bangladesh AJR

'Stop atrocities on Hindus': Pawan Kalyan appeals after monk Chinmoy Krishna Das' arrest in Bangladesh

Recent Stories

994 hoax bomb threat calls reported by Indian Airlines in 2024; check details AJR

994 hoax bomb threat calls reported by Indian Airlines in 2024; check details

Kerala: Over 1000 govt employees found fraudulently receiving social welfare pension anr

Kerala: Over 1000 govt employees found fraudulently receiving social welfare pension

Nora Fatehi brings Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar together for a special tie-up; Read on ATG

Nora Fatehi brings Karan Johar, Bhushan Kumar together for a special tie-up; Read on

Dhanush files civil law suit against Nayanthara at Madras High Court; Read on ATG

Dhanush files civil law suit against Nayanthara at Madras High Court; Read on

From Rs 1000 to Rs 10000: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana sets new benchmark AJR

From Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana sets new benchmark

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon