Hindus unite worldwide, take to streets to condemn Chinmoy Das' arrest, atrocities in Bangladesh (WATCH)

Tensions soared high as worldwide protests against attacks on Hindus in Bangladesh intensified on Wednesday after the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das, President of Pundarik Dham and a leading figure in the Hindu community.

Thousands of Hindus united, came together and took to the streets to register their protest and condemn the unjust arrest of Chinmoy Das and religious atrocities being inflicted on Hindus in Bangladesh. The incident has sparked outrage, and Hindus are demanding his immediate release while condemning the persecution of Hindus and calling for justice.

India has also voiced concerns, urging Bangladesh to ensure the safety of its Hindu minorities.

Several videos from across the world surfaced on social media, where large crowd were seen holding posters, placards, calling on Hindus to come together and raise their voices against against illegal arrest of Chinmoy Krishna Das and brutual assault of Hindus in the country.

Chinmoy's arrest & protests

The Hindu leader, Chinmoy Krishna Das, associated with the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON), was arrested at Dhaka airport on Monday on multiple charges, including sedition and was sent to prison.

A day after, on Tuesday, a court in Bangladesh denied bail to Chinmoy Krishna Das. His detention triggered massive protests by community members in several locations, including the capital city of Dhaka and the port city of Chattogram.

Das was escorted to the court on Tuesday amid tight security as a large group of his supporters, including lawyers, chanted slogans protesting his arrest and demanding his release.

