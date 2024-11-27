'All allies to sit together and form government': Devendra Fadnavis on Maharashtra CM suspense

The Mahayuti alliance, despite winning the Maharashtra Assembly elections, is yet to decide on the Chief Minister. Devendra Fadnavis stated all three parties will form the government together, while Eknath Shinde affirmed his deference to PM Modi's decision.

As the decision over the next Maharashtra Chief Minister remained undecided within the Mahayuti alliance, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis, one of the frontrunners for the post, said that all three alliance parties would form the government together. According to reports, he said, "Together, the three parties will form the government. All three groups will sit together and form the government."

Devendra Fadnavis, credited for the BJP's turnaround in Maharashtra after the Lok Sabha debacle, has already left for Delhi to meet the BJP high command. Shiv Sena's Eknath Shinde and NCP's Ajit Pawar are also likely to leave for the capital.

What did Eknath Shinde say?

On Wednesday, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde declared that he has deferred to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP leadership in choosing the next Maharashtra chief minister. "I promised PM Modi that I wouldn't stand in his way. We will follow his decision no matter what," Shinde said.

"The way the people of BJP accept your decision, we will also accept your decision in the same way. I made a phone call to PM Modi and HM Amit Shah yesterday and told them that there will be no problem in forming the government because of me." he added.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 results

In the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Mahayuti alliance won 233 of 288 seats, securing a decisive victory. But the alliance hasn't decided who would head the future administration even a week after the elections. Eknath Shinde of the Shiv Sena and Devendra Fadnavis are apparently at odds about who should hold the top position, despite intense discussions taking place in both Maharashtra and Delhi.

