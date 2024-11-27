Mahindra BE 6e Electric SUV launched in India; Check price, range and more

The new Mahindra BE 6e electric SUV boasts impressive performance, reaching 100 km/h in just 6.7 seconds.

Mahindra launches the new BE 6e electric SUV, previewed in 2022 with the BE.05 concept. It's among Mahindra's first production electric SUVs, alongside the XUV 9e. Built on the INGLO platform, it's the flagship of the BE sub-brand. Deliveries are slated to begin by March 2025. It reaches 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds.

The BE 6e retains the concept's rugged, sporty look with J-shaped LED DRLs, a closed grille, and a floating aerodynamic panel. Notable side elements include prominent wheel arches and an angled rear windscreen, giving it a coupe-SUV appearance.

The rear features distinctive C-shaped LED taillights and a split roof-mounted spoiler. The BE 6e measures 4371mm long, 1907mm wide, and 1627mm tall, with a 2775mm wheelbase and 207mm ground clearance. The cabin's panoramic display, encompassing the instrument cluster and touchscreen, is inspired by jet cockpits.

The EV gets a new two-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated BE logo. The gear selector mimics jet controls. Features include a heads-up display, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, connected car tech, a 16-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, Level 2 ADAS, and one-touch parking.

The BE 6e offers multiple drive modes, single-pedal driving, semi-active suspension, cruise control, a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, all-LED lighting, connected car features, keyless go, auto headlamps and wipers, 65W Type-C charging ports, and folding rear seats. It comes with a 59 kWh battery.

The BE 6e is offered with rear-wheel drive and two battery options: 59 kWh or 79 kWh. The electric motor generates 170 kW with the 59 kWh battery and 210 kW with the 79 kWh battery. Maximum torque remains constant at 380 Nm.

Mahindra claims an ARAI-certified range of up to 682 km with the 79 kWh battery and 535 km with the 59 kWh battery. Three drive modes are available: Race, Range, and Everyday. The BE 6e starts at ₹18.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and will compete with the Tata Curvv.

