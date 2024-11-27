Toxic gas leak at pharma plant in Andhra Pradesh leaves 1 dead, 11 critical

A gas leak at Tagore Pharma Company in Andhra Pradesh’s Anakapalli district claimed one life and left 11 others critically ill after workers inhaled toxic fumes from a reactor on Tuesday.

According to reports, the incident occurred during the cleaning of fumes caused by mixing hydrochloric acid and chloroform without adequate safety precautions.

The toxic gas mixed with HCL leaked, after which workers experienced severe coughing and breathing difficulties. They were then shifted to hospital where one was declared dead.

Police have blamed the management for failing to alert workers about the risks and confirmed that a case will be filed.

The District Fire Officer, P. Nageswarao confirmed the news of the gas leak and the subsequent death. A probe is underway to ascertain the exact reason of the gas leak.

Meanwhile, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has expressed dismay over the gas leak at Tagore Pharma in Paravada. Reddy urged the government to provide quality treatment to those hospitalized and provide aid to kin of the deceased.

