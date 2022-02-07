Uttarakhand Election 2022: Kejriwal's Hindu card, promises international spiritual hub

Speaking to reporters, the Delhi Chief Minister also vowed to generate more work possibilities for the state's educated but unemployed youths. "We intend to establish Uttarakhand as an international spiritual hub for Hindus. This will significantly boost tourism, and we expect that it will offer jobs for thousands of local youngsters," Arvind Kejriwal stated.

Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor, who is in Haridwar campaigning for his party, pledged on Monday that the poll-bound Himalayan state of Uttarakhand would become the international spiritual centre for Hindus. Speaking to reporters, the Delhi Chief Minister also vowed to generate more work possibilities for the state's educated but unemployed youths. "We intend to establish Uttarakhand as an international spiritual hub for Hindus. This will significantly boost tourism, and we expect that it will offer jobs for thousands of local youngsters," Arvind Kejriwal stated.

The Delhi CM also stated that the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand are "historic" and that voters have the opportunity to pick an honest administration to remove corruption in the state. "This is a momentous election with the potential for significant change." For the first time in Uttarakhand, an honest government may be created. "We can put a stop to corruption," Arvind Kejriwal stated in Haridwar.

While Kejriwal is campaigning for his party in Haridwar, the governing BJP is hopeful that the "Modi factor," credited with the party's large win in the 2017 Uttarakhand assembly elections, would help it post a similar performance in the polls only days away. The party thinks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence was critical in the BJP's historic victory in 2017, when it won 57 out of a total of 70 assembly seats in a one-sided contest, leaving archrival Congress with only 11 seats.

While BJP officials are naturally confident about the Modi factor working in the party's favour, poll experts who don't think the party has a good chance this time agree that whatever seats the party gets would be owing to the Modi effect. The BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in office, which has hitherto eluded incumbent administrations in Uttarakhand. The BJP appears to be relying primarily on Modi's charisma to fulfil its goal of gaining more than sixty seats in the state. BJP officials using virtual rallies to pitch for their candidates in several seats are soliciting votes in PM Modi's name.

