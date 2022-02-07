  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Kejriwal's Hindu card, promises international spiritual hub

    Speaking to reporters, the Delhi Chief Minister also vowed to generate more work possibilities for the state's educated but unemployed youths. "We intend to establish Uttarakhand as an international spiritual hub for Hindus. This will significantly boost tourism, and we expect that it will offer jobs for thousands of local youngsters," Arvind Kejriwal stated.

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Kejriwal s Hindu card promises international spiritual hub gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dehradun, First Published Feb 7, 2022, 3:47 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Arvind Kejriwal, the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor, who is in Haridwar campaigning for his party, pledged on Monday that the poll-bound Himalayan state of Uttarakhand would become the international spiritual centre for Hindus. Speaking to reporters, the Delhi Chief Minister also vowed to generate more work possibilities for the state's educated but unemployed youths. "We intend to establish Uttarakhand as an international spiritual hub for Hindus. This will significantly boost tourism, and we expect that it will offer jobs for thousands of local youngsters," Arvind Kejriwal stated.

    The Delhi CM also stated that the upcoming assembly elections in Uttarakhand are "historic" and that voters have the opportunity to pick an honest administration to remove corruption in the state. "This is a momentous election with the potential for significant change." For the first time in Uttarakhand, an honest government may be created. "We can put a stop to corruption," Arvind Kejriwal stated in Haridwar.

    While Kejriwal is campaigning for his party in Haridwar, the governing BJP is hopeful that the "Modi factor," credited with the party's large win in the 2017 Uttarakhand assembly elections, would help it post a similar performance in the polls only days away. The party thinks that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's influence was critical in the BJP's historic victory in 2017, when it won 57 out of a total of 70 assembly seats in a one-sided contest, leaving archrival Congress with only 11 seats.

    While BJP officials are naturally confident about the Modi factor working in the party's favour, poll experts who don't think the party has a good chance this time agree that whatever seats the party gets would be owing to the Modi effect. The BJP is seeking a second consecutive term in office, which has hitherto eluded incumbent administrations in Uttarakhand. The BJP appears to be relying primarily on Modi's charisma to fulfil its goal of gaining more than sixty seats in the state. BJP officials using virtual rallies to pitch for their candidates in several seats are soliciting votes in PM Modi's name.

    Also Read | Uttarakhand Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal on 3-day visit to state from Feb 6 ahead of Assembly polls

    Also Read | Uttarakhand Election 2022: Akshay Kumar named as brand ambassador for the state

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2022, 3:47 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 Swatantra Singh takes dig at Akhilesh Yadav says What if cycle itself is punctured gcw

    UP Election 2022: Swatantra Singh takes dig at Akhilesh Yadav, says 'What if cycle itself is punctured...'

    UP Election 2022: Double Trouble for SP on Kanpur seat as BJP and Congress field their trump candidates - ADT

    UP Election 2022: Double Trouble for SP on Kanpur seat as BJP and Congress field their trump candidates

    Punjab Election 2022 Party to decide who will lead be face of the campaign says Manish Tewari gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Party to decide who will lead, be face of the campaign, says Manish Tewari

    Punjab Election 2022 If elected will end corruption in government jobs says Kejriwal gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: 'If elected, will end corruption in government jobs,' says Kejriwal

    Collection from liquor store to be used for infrastructure development in Delhi, says Bhagwant Mann - ADT

    Collection from liquor store to be used for infrastructure development in Delhi, says Bhagwant Mann

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It's official, Ahmedabad franchise to be known as Ahmedabad Titans-ayh

    IPL 2022: It's official, Ahmedabad franchise to be known as Ahmedabad Titans

    Did Cristiano Ronaldo move to Real Madrid in 2008 spark Manchester United decline? Wayne Rooney gives honest opinion-ayh

    Did Ronaldo's move to Real Madrid in 2008 spark Manchester United's decline? Wayne Rooney gives honest opinion

    football Marc Overmars quits Ajax ashamed of sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues

    Marc Overmars quits Ajax; 'ashamed' of sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues

    Punjab Election 2022 exclusive interview with Sunil Jakhar on Congress

    Congress leader Sunil Jakhar Exclusive: 'My political career could have been rewarded in a better way'

    Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar's honeymoon pictures: Actress shares glimpse RBC

    Mouni Roy, Suraj Nambiar's honeymoon pictures: Actress shares glimpse of adorable moments

    Recent Videos

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Shah Rukh Khan offered 'dua' and did not spit on Lata Mangeshkar's mortal remains: Darul Uloom

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFc vs CFC: Chennaiyin FC was all alone and it was one moment of transition - Bozidar Bandovic on Mumbai City FC loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC was all alone and it was one moment of transition - Bozidar Bandovic on Mumbai loss

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs CFC: Mumbai City has worked on the defensive side of its game a lot - Des Buckingham on Chennaiyin FC win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City has worked on the defensive side of its game a lot - Des Buckingham on Chennaiyin win

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs CFC Match Highlights (Game 83): Mumbai City ends winless run as Vikram Singh strike sinks Chennaiyin FC-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 83): Mumbai City ends winless run as Vikram's strike sinks Chennaiyin FC

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs JFC: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle

    Video Icon