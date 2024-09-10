Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi at US event, says '56-inch chest', direct connection with god is now history

    Rahul Gandhi in a scathing attack against PM Modi, says fear factor has vanished post 2024 elections. He also accused BJP & RSS of spreading fear, pressuring small businesses, and considering certain communities inferior.

    Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi at US event, says '56-inch chest', direct connection with god is now history dmn
    Author
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 10, 2024, 12:08 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 10, 2024, 12:51 PM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the fear factor prevalent in India has disappeared after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Addressing an Indian diaspora event in the US, Gandhi stated that the idea of a "56-inch chest" has become history and that people no longer fear the ruling BJP.

    Also Read: Haryana Assembly Elections 2024: Here's how BJP is preparing for upcoming polls

    “It took years for them to spread this fear and vanished within seconds...In Parliament, I see the Prime Minister right up front and I can tell you that the idea of Mr Modi, 56-inch chest, direct connection with god, that’s all gone now, it’s is all history now,” Rahul Gandhi said.

    Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of spreading fear and pressuring small businesses, but claimed that this fear has vanished. He also criticized the RSS for considering certain religions, languages, and communities as inferior to others.

    The Congress leader emphasized that the fight in India is not about politics, but about allowing individuals to practice their religion and culture without fear. He cited the example of Sikhs being allowed to wear turbans and visit gurdwaras.

    “The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That's what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions,” he said.

    Gandhi also criticized the BJP's understanding of India, stating that they fail to recognize the country as a union of states, languages, and traditions. He emphasized that the Constitution clearly defines India as a union of states.

    Regarding reservations, Gandhi stated that the Congress party will consider scrapping them when India becomes a fair place, which is not the case currently. He highlighted the disparity in financial allocations, citing that tribals, Dalits, and OBCs receive minimal funding.

    “We will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place. And India is not a fair place,” he said.

    When asked about the Uniform Civil Code, Gandhi refrained from commenting, saying he would wait until the BJP releases its proposal.

    Also Read: Justice for RG Kar banners surface during India's heartbreaking 0-3 Intercontinental Cup loss to Syria (WATCH)

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Seat allocation dispute threatens AAP-Congress alliance in Haryana: Sources dmn

    Seat allocation dispute threatens AAP-Congress alliance in Haryana: Sources

    Fans mark Pawan Kalyan's 56th birthday with BLOOD donations and Temple visits on knees [SEE PICS] RTM

    Fans mark Pawan Kalyan's 56th birthday with BLOOD donations and Temple visits on knees [SEE PICS]

    Internet in awe as Nirmala Sitharaman reveals her favorite Hayao Miyazaki Studio Ghibli films RTM

    Internet in awe as Nirmala Sitharaman reveals her favorite Hayao Miyazaki Studio Ghibli films

    Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: His 5 iconic speeches that inspired India dmn

    Atal Bihari Vajpayee death anniversary: 5 iconic speeches that inspired India

    Karnataka: BJP-JDS leaders to hold 7-day protest march to Mysuru against MUDA, Valmiki corp scams

    Karnataka: BJP-JDS leaders to hold 7-day protest march to Mysuru against MUDA, Valmiki corp scams

    Recent Stories

    Kerala: Malappuram man Vishnujith missing for 10 days, police probe brief phone activity in Ooty-Coonoor area

    Kerala: Malappuram man Vishnujith missing for 10 days, police probe brief phone activity in Ooty-Coonoor area

    Subsidy for Electric vehicles to continue for 2 more months says Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy vkp

    ‘Subsidy for Electric vehicles to continue for 2 more months’: Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy

    Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in hospital after baby girl's birth- WATCH ATG

    Mukesh Ambani visits new parents Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh in hospital after baby girl's birth- WATCH

    Wouldnt it be redundant to call INDIA Alliance Rahul Gandhi's oops moment in US sparks outburst (WATCH) snt

    'Wouldn't it be redundant to call INDIA Alliance?': Rahul Gandhi's oops moment in US sparks outburst (WATCH)

    Vikas Divyakirti slams Ranbir Kapoor's 'Lick my shoe' dialogue in Animal: "Kitna inhuman hai, kya bachta hai" RTM

    Vikas Divyakirti slams Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Lick my shoe’ dialogue in Animal: "Kitna inhuman hai, kya bachta hai"

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon