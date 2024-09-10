Rahul Gandhi slams PM Modi at US event, says '56-inch chest', direct connection with god is now history

Rahul Gandhi in a scathing attack against PM Modi, says fear factor has vanished post 2024 elections. He also accused BJP & RSS of spreading fear, pressuring small businesses, and considering certain communities inferior.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has launched a fierce attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the fear factor prevalent in India has disappeared after the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Addressing an Indian diaspora event in the US, Gandhi stated that the idea of a "56-inch chest" has become history and that people no longer fear the ruling BJP.

“It took years for them to spread this fear and vanished within seconds...In Parliament, I see the Prime Minister right up front and I can tell you that the idea of Mr Modi, 56-inch chest, direct connection with god, that’s all gone now, it’s is all history now,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi accused the BJP and RSS of spreading fear and pressuring small businesses, but claimed that this fear has vanished. He also criticized the RSS for considering certain religions, languages, and communities as inferior to others.

The Congress leader emphasized that the fight in India is not about politics, but about allowing individuals to practice their religion and culture without fear. He cited the example of Sikhs being allowed to wear turbans and visit gurdwaras.

“The fight is about whether a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India or a kada in India. Or he, as a Sikh, is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That's what the fight is about. And not just for him, for all religions,” he said.

Gandhi also criticized the BJP's understanding of India, stating that they fail to recognize the country as a union of states, languages, and traditions. He emphasized that the Constitution clearly defines India as a union of states.

Regarding reservations, Gandhi stated that the Congress party will consider scrapping them when India becomes a fair place, which is not the case currently. He highlighted the disparity in financial allocations, citing that tribals, Dalits, and OBCs receive minimal funding.

“We will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place. And India is not a fair place,” he said.

When asked about the Uniform Civil Code, Gandhi refrained from commenting, saying he would wait until the BJP releases its proposal.

