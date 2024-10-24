Meet Congress' CP Yogeshwar: Karnataka's 'jumping star' with 5 party switches in 25 years of politics

CP Yogeshwar, known as the 'jumping star' of Karnataka politics, has switched parties for the fifth time in 25 years, leaving BJP to join Congress. Throughout his career, he has faced nine elections and defended his defections as necessary for serving the people.

CP Yogeshwar, often referred to as the "jumping star" of Karnataka politics, made headlines on Wednesday by leaving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and joining the Congress for the second time in his career. This marks his fifth defection in a political journey spanning 25 years.

Yogeshwar, who began his political career in 1999 by contesting as an independent candidate in the Channapatna constituency, has since made several shifts between parties. In 2004, he joined the Congress and contested elections under their banner. He continued with the party until 2009 when he made his first switch to the BJP, which was then in power in Karnataka.



However, by 2013, Yogeshwar had grown disillusioned with the BJP and left to join the Samajwadi Party, a party with little presence in the state. He contested the assembly elections that year and defeated former Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy's wife Anita and was elected as an MLA for 5th time.

Yogeshwar returned to the BJP in 2018 but lost to HD Kumaraswamy in the Channapatna election. Despite this setback, he stayed with the BJP for six more years before his latest move back to the Congress.

In his 25-year political career, Yogeshwar has faced nine elections, winning some and losing others. Despite his frequent defections, he has been elected as an MLA multiple times. Yogeshwar himself has acknowledged his tendency to switch parties, referring to himself as a "jumping star" and justifying his actions as necessary for serving the people.



CP Yogeshwar's Political Path:

- 1999: Contested as an independent in Channapatna and won.

- 2004: Joined Congress and contested elections.

- 2008: Again contested from Congress in the state elections.

- 2009: Left Congress and joined BJP.

- 2013: Defected to the Samajwadi Party but lost the election to HD Kumaraswamy.

- 2018: Returned to the BJP, contested but was defeated by HD Kumaraswamy.

- 2024: Defected back to Congress after six years in BJP.

Yogeshwar has repeatedly defended his political moves, claiming that switching parties is sometimes necessary for public service.

