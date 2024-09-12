Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury passes away: Leaders across party lines pay tribute to veteran leader

    Sitaram Yechury, CPI(M) general secretary and former Rajya Sabha MP, passed away on September 12 at 72, after battling a chest infection. He was admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, on August 19 and received treatment from a team of doctors, but his condition worsened, leading to his death. Political leaders from various parties paid tribute to him.

    CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury passes away: Leaders across party lines pay tribute to veteran leader dmn
    Deepu Mohan
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 5:19 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 5:19 PM IST

    Sitaram Yechury, the 72-year-old general secretary of the CPI(M) and former Rajya Sabha MP, passed away on Thursday (Sep 12) after a prolonged battle with a chest infection. He had been admitted to AIIMS, Delhi, on August 19 and was being treated for an acute respiratory tract infection. Despite being on respiratory support and under the care of a multidisciplinary team of doctors, his condition deteriorated, leading to his demise.

    Tributes poured in from political leaders across party lines, with Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, describing Yechury as a leader who understood the nation well and was a "protector of the Idea of India".

    "Sitaram Yechury ji was a friend. 

    A protector of the Idea of India with a deep understanding of our country. 

    I will miss the long discussions we used to have. My sincere condolences to his family, friends, and followers in this hour of grief.", he posted on X.

    Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her condolences to Yechury's family, acknowledging his contributions as a veteran parliamentarian and the loss his demise would be to national politics.

    BJP leader and Union minister Kiren Rijiju also offered his condolences, remembering his working relationship with Yechury in Parliament and extending his sympathies to his family, colleagues, and admirers.

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan condoled the death of CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and called him the unparalleled leader of Communist movement.

    Congress leader Jairam Ramesh offered condolences and called Sitaram Yechury "a very fine human being, a multilingual bibliophile, an unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak".

    "Sitaram Yechury - a very fine human being, a multilingual bibliophile, an unrepentant Marxist with a pragmatic streak, a pillar of the CPM, and a superb Parliamentarian with a wonderful wit and sense of humour - is most sadly no more. Our association stretched over three decades, and we collaborated closely at different occasions. He had friends across the political spectrum and was admired for the strength of his convictions and for his most engaging personality. Salaam Tovarish. You have left us much too early but you enriched public life immeasurably and will not be forgotten.", his X post reads.

    Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's took to X to mourn the loss of Sitaram Yechury, praising his dedication to the country and his gentle nature in the world of politics. She offered condolences to his loved ones and wishes for his soul to rest in peace. 

    Chandrababu Naidu, CM of Andhra Pradesh, expressed profound sadness over Sitaram Yechury's passing. He praised Yechury as a respected leader who rose from humble beginnings to become a prominent voice in Indian politics, known for his intellectual approach and grassroots connection. Naidu offers heartfelt condolences to Yechury's family, comrades, and followers, wishing for his soul to rest in peace.

    NCP MP Supriya Sule said she is deeply saddened by Sitaram Yechury's passing, and remembered him as a veteran leader who dedicated his life to social justice and progressive values, inspiring many. She believes his legacy will continue to inspire those working towards a better India. She offers her heartfelt condolences and support to his family during this difficult time, bidding him a peaceful farewell.

