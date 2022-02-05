  • Facebook
    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal on 3-day visit to state from Feb 6 ahead of Assembly polls

    This will be the seventh tour of Kejriwal in Uttarakhand ahead of upcoming Assembly polls since last year.

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Arvind Kejriwal on 3-day visit to state from Feb 6 ahead of Assembly polls-dnm
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Feb 5, 2022, 1:48 PM IST
    Ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in key states across the country, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will take up a three-day visit to poll-bound Uttarakhand starting February 6.

    Kejriwal will campaign for the candidates of the Aam Aadmi Party for all three days and during this he will also release the manifesto of the Aam Aadmi Party for the Uttarakhand Assembly Election. Along with this, he will also campaign for the party candidates in both the Kumaon and Garhwal divisions.

    During his previous visit on January 3, Kejriwal had announced that his party, if voted to power, will provide 1 lakh government jobs within six months of coming to power in the state. On December 14, Kejriwal announced that Rs 1000 will be deposited in the accounts of all women above 18 years every month in Uttarakhand if AAP is elected to power in the upcoming assembly elections. He earlier visited the state on November 21, September 19, August 17 and July 11.

    This is the first time, the Aam Aadmi Party is contesting all 70 Assembly seats in Uttarakhand. AAP has declared Ajay Kothiyal, the party’s candidate from Gangotri Assembly seat, as the CM face.

    In the 2017 assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) bagged 57 out of 70 seats and formed the government under Trivendra Singh Rawat.

    AAP is trying to strengthen its roots in the state and use Delhi’s model of governance to impress the people of Uttarakhand.

    The AAP, which came back to power in Delhi in 2020 assembly elections, is yet to open an account in the hill state and has been campaigning hard to expand its base in Uttarakhand as well as neighbouring Uttar Pradesh, both headed for polls this year.

