Kejriwal's release on bail: AAP celebrates, BJP cautions 'it's not acquittal'

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal was granted bail in corruption case related to excise policy scam. AAP hailed the verdict as victory for truth, while BJP says bail doesn't imply acquittal. Kejriwal's release from jail comes with conditions, including restriction from entering CM's office or signing files.

The Supreme Court, on Friday (Sep 13), granted bail to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in a corruption case related to the alleged excise policy scam and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) hailed the verdict by posting ‘Satyamev Jayate’ (victory for truth) on X, while the BJP has maintained that bail does not imply acquittal.

Kejriwal was arrested by the CBI in June and had been in custody since then. The Supreme Court's decision comes as a relief to the AAP leader, who will now be released from jail after already getting interim bail in the money laundering case of the ED. Kejriwal's initial arrest was by the ED on March 21 in a money laundering case linked with the alleged liquor policy scam. Later, he was arrested by the CBI in a corruption case on June 26 while he was in the custody of the ED.

However, the court has imposed certain conditions on his bail, including restricting him from entering the Chief Minister's Office or signing files.

Reacting to the verdict, AAP leader Manish Sisodia said that the victory exposes the lies of the BJP and proves Kejriwal's honesty.

“It has been proven once again that there is no other politician as true, honest and patriotic as Arvind Kejriwal. BJP hatched thousands of conspiracy to arrest him. An honest man who was working to improve the lives of people was jailed, there is no greater sin than this in the history of democracy. Today, this is not a victory of truth, lies have also been exposed,” Sisodia said.

On the other hand, BJP leaders have maintained that Kejriwal's bail does not imply his innocence and that he will eventually be convicted.

“Grant of bail doesn’t mean acquittal. Kejriwal being stopped from discharging duty is an indictment of him in these charges,” BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said.

The development is expected to boost AAP's prospects in the upcoming Haryana Assembly polls, where the party is looking to challenge the BJP and Congress.



