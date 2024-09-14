PM Modi to address rally in J&K today ahead of Assembly elections, first PM to visit region in 42 years

Prime Minister Narendra Modi begins his campaign trail in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana today. He will hold a historic rally in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, the first prime ministerial visit in 42 years, and later address a rally in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick off his campaign trail in Jammu and Kashmir and Haryana today, ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. PM Modi will hold a rally in Doda, Jammu and Kashmir, marking the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to the region in 42 years. The last prime ministerial visit to Doda was in 1982. The rally will take place at a stadium in Doda, with multi-tier security arrangements in place across the twin districts of Doda and Kishtwar.

This significant event aims to boost the morale of BJP cadres and candidates in the region, where voting for eight Assembly seats in the three districts of the Chenab Valley - Doda, Kishtwar, and Ramban - is scheduled for September 18. The Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will be held in three phases on September 18, September 25, and October 1, with the counting of votes taking place on October 8. This is the first Assembly election in the Union Territory in ten years, and the first since the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

"Prime Minister Modi will hold his first election meeting in Doda tomorrow. This will be a significant event as it marks the first visit of any Prime Minister to Doda in 42 years. The last prime ministerial visit to Doda was in 1982," said G Kishan Reddy, Union Coal and Mines Minister and BJP election in-charge for Jammu and Kashmir.

Later in the day, PM Modi will address a rally in Kurukshetra district, Haryana, at 3:45 pm at Kurukshetra's Theme Park. Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has extended a warm welcome to PM Modi and invited the public to attend the rally in large numbers. The election in Haryana is scheduled for October 5, with the results to be declared on October 8. The state is expected to witness a keen contest between the ruling BJP, which is eyeing a third consecutive term, and the Congress, led by Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who is attempting to regain power after a decade.

