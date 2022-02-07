Uttarakhand Election 2022: Akshay Kumar named as brand ambassador for the state

Akshay Kumar was also named Uttarakhand's brand ambassador for the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' in 2017. The actor did not seek a fee for the appearance and stated that he considered it an honour to be affiliated with the campaign.

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the CM home in Dehradun on Monday. Dhami stated that Akshay Kumar would serve as Uttarakhand's brand ambassador after the visit. "We presented him (Akshay Kumar) with a proposition, which he accepted. He would also serve as a Uttarakhand brand ambassador," Dhami was reported to have said. CM Dhami also gave the actor a cap.

The BJP hopes to retake control in the 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly. Dhami also tweeted a video of wrestler Babita Phogat endorsing the BJP government in the state a few days ago.

On Sunday, BJP head JP Nadda went door-to-door in Uttarakhand, asking supporters to vote for the party in the 2022 elections. Nadda took to Twitter to announce that he spoke at a public gathering in Gangotri, Uttarakhand. The report card of the BJP government's work in Uttarakhand for the empowerment of the poor, oppressed, disadvantaged, downtrodden, and women is in front of the people, he added. Nadda went on to say that the excitement of the people here shows that everyone has made up their minds to offer the BJP their complete support.

Uttarakhand will hold elections on February 14. On March 10, the results of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections will be released.

