  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Uttarakhand Election 2022: Akshay Kumar named as brand ambassador for the state

    Akshay Kumar was also named Uttarakhand's brand ambassador for the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' in 2017. The actor did not seek a fee for the appearance and stated that he considered it an honour to be affiliated with the campaign.

    Uttarakhand Election 2022 Akshay Kumar named as brand ambassador for the state gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Dehradun, First Published Feb 7, 2022, 1:32 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Bollywood star Akshay Kumar met Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami at the CM home in Dehradun on Monday. Dhami stated that Akshay Kumar would serve as Uttarakhand's brand ambassador after the visit. "We presented him (Akshay Kumar) with a proposition, which he accepted. He would also serve as a Uttarakhand brand ambassador," Dhami was reported to have said. CM Dhami also gave the actor a cap.

    Akshay Kumar was also named Uttarakhand's brand ambassador for the 'Swachhata Abhiyan' in 2017. The actor did not seek a fee for the appearance and stated that he considered it an honour to be affiliated with the campaign.

    The BJP hopes to retake control in the 70-seat Uttarakhand Assembly. Dhami also tweeted a video of wrestler Babita Phogat endorsing the BJP government in the state a few days ago.

    On Sunday, BJP head JP Nadda went door-to-door in Uttarakhand, asking supporters to vote for the party in the 2022 elections. Nadda took to Twitter to announce that he spoke at a public gathering in Gangotri, Uttarakhand. The report card of the BJP government's work in Uttarakhand for the empowerment of the poor, oppressed, disadvantaged, downtrodden, and women is in front of the people, he added. Nadda went on to say that the excitement of the people here shows that everyone has made up their minds to offer the BJP their complete support.

    Uttarakhand will hold elections on February 14. On March 10, the results of the Uttarakhand Assembly elections will be released.

    Also Read | Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP to hold ten meetings in each booth ahead of Assembly polls

    Also Read | Uttarakhand Election 2022: BJP announces first list of candidates, Dhami to contest from Khatima

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2022, 1:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    UP Election 2022 Swatantra Singh takes dig at Akhilesh Yadav says What if cycle itself is punctured gcw

    UP Election 2022: Swatantra Singh takes dig at Akhilesh Yadav, says 'What if cycle itself is punctured...'

    Hyundai Motors India clarifies; Kashmir post was from local Pakistani distributor, not company stand

    On Kashmir post row, Hyundai Motors India gives new clarification

    Vice Chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, JNU first woman Vice Chancellor, current VC of Savitribai Phule University-dnm

    JNU gets its first woman Vice Chancellor in Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit

    Budget 2022: Rajya Sabha pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, adjourned for 1 hour as mark of respect-dnm

    Budget 2022: Rajya Sabha pays tribute to Lata Mangeshkar, adjourned for 1 hour as mark of respect

    ICSE ISC semester 1 results 2022 declared; direct link here-dnm

    ICSE, ISC semester 1 results 2022 declared; direct link here

    Recent Stories

    Why did Lata Mangeshkar decide to never return to her birthplace Indore? drb

    Why did Lata Mangeshkar decide to never return to her birthplace Indore?

    UP Election 2022 Swatantra Singh takes dig at Akhilesh Yadav says What if cycle itself is punctured gcw

    UP Election 2022: Swatantra Singh takes dig at Akhilesh Yadav, says 'What if cycle itself is punctured...'

    Eyeing return to Team India, Hardik Pandya to skip Ranji Trophy 2021-22 with focus on white-ball cricket-ayh

    Eyeing Team India return, Hardik Pandya to skip Ranji Trophy 2021-22 with focus on white-ball cricket

    Hyundai Motors India clarifies; Kashmir post was from local Pakistani distributor, not company stand

    On Kashmir post row, Hyundai Motors India gives new clarification

    Was Lata Mangeshkar crazy about Bhupen Hazarika? Did she have an affair with him? Here's what we know RCB

    Was Lata Mangeshkar in love with Bhupen Hazarika? Here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, BFC vs JFC: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Not sure Bengaluru FC deserve the win - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli on Jamshedpur Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Bengaluru FC played with high spirit, and we had good set-pieces moments - Marco Pezzauoli

    Video Icon
    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: AR Rahman recalls incident that changed his life forever

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 82): Bengaluru FC rallies past Jamshedpur FC 3-1

    Video Icon
    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: ITBP jawan Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon on saxophone

    Remembering Lata Mangeshkar: 'Aye Mere Watan Ke Logon... ' A soulful rendition on saxophone

    Video Icon