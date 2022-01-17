UP Election 2022: AAP releases first list of 150 candidates; doctors, engineers in fray

In the Assembly elections, the AAP will run for all 403 seats. Sanjay Singh, the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Rajya Sabha member, released the names of candidates running for 150 of the party's 403 seats.

The Aam Aadmi Party named 150 candidates for the forthcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on Sunday and among the hopefuls were doctors and engineers.

After a news conference with State President Sabhajit Singh, he announced the nominees, saying that education, health, jobs, and agriculture should be prioritised to clean up politics in Uttar Pradesh. Singh stated that the AAP fielded competent and worthy candidates in its first list. There are eight MBAs, 38 postgraduates, four physicians, eight PhD candidates, seven engineers, eight BEd degree holders, 39 grads, six certificate holders, and eight women candidates. He also stated that each community received an equal portion. There are 55 applicants from the Other Backward Class (OBC), 31 from the Scheduled Castes, 14 Muslims, 6 Kayasthas, seven merchants, and 36 Brahmins.

Nadeem Ashraf Jaisi of Lucknow Central, Alok Singh of Lucknow East, Amit Srivastava Tyagi of Lucknow North Assembly, Rajiv Bakshi of Lucknow West Assembly, Suraj Kumar of Mohanlalganj, and Rohit Srivastava of Sarojini Nagar are all candidates for the AAP.

The elections for Uttar Pradesh's 403 Assembly seats will be contested in seven stages beginning February 10. The ballots will be counted on March 10. In preparation for the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Centre is supplying the state with 150 companies of Central Armed Police Forces men in the first phase, according to authorities. These comprise 50 companies from the Central Reserved Police Force, 30 from the Border Security Force, 30 from the Sashastra Seema Bal, and 20 from the Central Industrial Security Force and the Indo-Tibetan Border Security Force.

