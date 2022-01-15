  • Facebook
    UP Election 2022: Akhilesh does not want Dalits as allies, he just wants Dalit votes, says Bhim Army's Azad

    Addressing the media, Chandrashekhar Azad went on to say that he tried for a month and three days, but the coalition could not be formed.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Lucknow, First Published Jan 15, 2022, 11:20 AM IST
    Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said on Saturday that his organisation, the Azad Samaj Party, will not contest the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in coalition with the Samajwadi Party. Addressing the media, he stated that after all of the meetings, he came to the conclusion that Akhilesh Yadav did not want Dalits in this coalition, but rather a Dalit vote bank. Azad went on to say that he tried for a month and three days, but the coalition could not be formed.

    Akhilesh Yadav, according to Chandra Shekhar Azad, does not understand "social justice" and remains mute on Dalit issues.  Chandrashekhar Azad stated he would ask other opposition parties to join him in opposing Yogi Adityanath, and said he wanted to form an alliance with Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party because "they don't want bahujan votes to be divided."

    According to numerous media reports, Akhilesh Yadav offered the Azad Samaj Party three seats, but Chandrashekhar Azad demanded ten, and a compromise could not be reached.The SP, in particular, is attempting to broaden its social coalition in UP by creating agreements with minor caste-based parties and organising caste and community conventions. Chandrashekhar Azad's Azad Samaj Party will be founded in March 2020, on the birth anniversary of BSP founder Kanshi Ram. In the Bihar election, he ran for two seats but lost both.

    Dalits are a powerful caste in Uttar Pradesh, accounting for around 21.6 percent of the total population, which comprises 66 Dalit sub-castes. The assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh are set to take place in seven stages commencing February 10. The results will be released on March 10th.

    Last Updated Jan 15, 2022, 12:07 PM IST
