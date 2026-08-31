iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max are expected to headline Apple’s September 9 event. Here’s what reports suggest about the camera, A20 chip, Dynamic Island, battery, India price and 2027 iPhone launch.

The new iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max models are set to take the spotlight at Apple's next iPhone event. While Apple has already made it known that its next iPhone event will happen on September 9, 2026, the company has still not announced what product launches to expect from the said event. Rumours even say that Apple's highly-anticipated foldable iPhone could be the newest addition to the event.

Date of Release and Screen Size of the iPhone 18 Pro

The size of the screens on the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max is likely to stay the same with rumours about a 6.3 inch display on the iPhone 18 Pro and a 6.9 inch display on the iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Other features that could change include a reportedly smaller Dynamic Island; however, since there are conflicting reports, one should treat this with a grain of salt.

Variable Aperture Camera Can Be Among the Best Features

One of the biggest upgrades can be associated with cameras. There are speculations that the new iPhones will have a variable aperture camera, meaning that the lens will be able to control the amount of light that reaches the sensors.

Such an innovative technology can give you some additional flexibility depending on lighting conditions. Other changes to the cameras were also speculated, but still, there is no confirmation from Apple about any specs.

A20 Processor and Battery Life

The iPhone 18 Pro will likely come with a new Apple processor called the A20 chip, which will be created using the 2 nm manufacturing process. It is said to increase the performance and battery life, but the exact data from Apple is still unknown.

Increased battery life is also expected, and there is information that a new C2 modem can be included in this generation of iPhones.

iPhone 18 Pro Price and Release Date in India

The iPhone 18 Pro price in India has not yet been disclosed by Apple.

However, the price of the new generation iPhone may be higher as compared to the previous one because of increased costs in terms of memory and components. The expected retail price for the iPhone 18 Pro model in India starts from approximately ₹1.4 lakh whereas the Pro Max may be available for ₹1.55 lakh or even above that.

It seems that the regular iPhone 18 is supposed to be released next year in spring along with other non-Pro smartphones.