    See winning shots of Apple 'Shot on iPhone challenge'; Indian bags spot

    First Published Apr 14, 2022, 2:12 PM IST

    The winning photographs show that the beauty of macro photography is its capacity to transform the ordinary into the exceptional and capture the small details in a huge way. The iPhone 13 Pro series includes the most powerful camera technology ever in an iPhone, allowing customers to shoot clear, breathtaking macro photographs on the smartphone they carry with them everywhere they go for the first time.

    Earlier this year, iPhone photographers from across the world presented their greatest macro shots for the Shot on iPhone Macro Challenge, making even the smallest details appear epic in images captured with their iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

    Today, Apple announced the ten winners, who represent the broad and diverse community of iPhone photographers, including finalists from China, Hungary, India, Italy, Spain, Thailand, and the United States. Their amazing photographs will be shown on apple.com, Apple's Instagram (@apple), and on billboards in select cities.

    The winning photographs show that the beauty of macro photography is its capacity to transform the ordinary into the exceptional and capture the small details in a huge way. Amazing nature photographs, such as dewdrops on a spiderweb, snowflakes on a dog's fur, a cavernous hibiscus blossom, and a strawberry immersed in tiny soda water bubbles, are among the photos.

    The iPhone 13 Pro series includes the most powerful camera technology ever in an iPhone, allowing customers to shoot clear, breathtaking macro photographs on the smartphone they carry with them everywhere they go for the first time.

    The winning photos were chosen by an international team of specialist judges, including Anand Varma, Apeksha Maker, Peter McKinnon, Paddy Chao, Yik Keat Lee, Arem Duplessis, Billy Sorrentino, Della Huff, Kaian Drance, and Pamela Chen.

    Prajwal Chougule, one of the Macro Challenge winners from India, is a Software Engineer based in Kolhapur, a city in Western India.

    "I am a nature lover and adore going on early morning walks with my iPhone 13 Pro," Prajwal stated of his winning shot. The "golden hour" extracts the finest from nature and is a photographer's dream. Dew drips on a spider's web piqued my interest. It seemed like a work of art on the canvas of nature."

    The enhanced camera system in the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max includes new Ultra Wide, Wide, and Telephoto cameras, all of which are driven by the unrivalled performance of Apple's A15 Bionic processor. The improved lens design, focusing capability in the Ultra Wide camera on iPhone for the first time, and sophisticated algorithms enable users to produce breathtaking macro photographs and movies with things that look larger than life.

