Padmavaat to Ra.One: 8 films with the most expensive Bollywood songs

Entertainment
This article reveals the most expensive Bollywood songs, on which makers spent crores
The song 'Ghoomar' from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's film 'Padmaavat' cost approximately 12 crore rupees to shoot
The song 'Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive' from Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's film '2.0' cost about 20 crore rupees to produce
The dance number 'Party All Night' from Akshay Kumar's film 'Boss', featuring Sonakshi Sinha and 600 foreign models, cost around 6 crore rupees
Priyanka Chopra's item number 'Ram Chahe Leela' in Deepika Padukone's film 'Ram-Leela' cost 6 crore rupees to shoot
'Malang' from Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan's 'Dhoom 3', featuring 200 foreign gymnasts, cost around 5 crore rupees
'Azeem-O-Shaan Shahenshah' from Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai's 'Jodhaa Akbar', with 400 dancers and 2000 artists, cost 2.5 crore rupees
'Chammak Challo' from Shahrukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor's 'Ra.One', sung by Akon, cost 3 crore rupees
'Zinda Banda' from Shahrukh Khan's 'Jawan', with 1000 background dancers, cost 15 crore rupees to shoot