Padmavaat to Ra.One: 8 films with the most expensive Bollywood songs

Most Expensive Bollywood Songs

This article reveals the most expensive Bollywood songs, on which makers spent crores

Padmaavat

The song 'Ghoomar' from Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's film 'Padmaavat' cost approximately 12 crore rupees to shoot

2.0

The song 'Yanthara Lokapu Sundarive' from Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar's film '2.0' cost about 20 crore rupees to produce

Boss

The dance number 'Party All Night' from Akshay Kumar's film 'Boss', featuring Sonakshi Sinha and 600 foreign models, cost around 6 crore rupees

Ram-Leela

Priyanka Chopra's item number 'Ram Chahe Leela' in Deepika Padukone's film 'Ram-Leela' cost 6 crore rupees to shoot

Dhoom 3

'Malang' from Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan's 'Dhoom 3', featuring 200 foreign gymnasts, cost around 5 crore rupees

Jodhaa Akbar

'Azeem-O-Shaan Shahenshah' from Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai's 'Jodhaa Akbar', with 400 dancers and 2000 artists, cost 2.5 crore rupees

Ra.One

'Chammak Challo' from Shahrukh Khan and Kareena Kapoor's 'Ra.One', sung by Akon, cost 3 crore rupees

Jawan

'Zinda Banda' from Shahrukh Khan's 'Jawan', with 1000 background dancers, cost 15 crore rupees to shoot

