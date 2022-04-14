AirPods Pro likely to be discontinued as AirPods Pro 2 to be launched in 2022

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the business has reduced AirPods (3rd generation) manufacturing by 30% for the second and third quarters of the year. Kuo went on to say that this is due to inadequate product segmentation and differentiation from the earlier AirPods (2nd generation).

Apple is expected to release a new AirPods Pro model later this year? Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst and tipper, provided the information and due to low demand, Apple is also reducing manufacturing of the third generation of AirPods, which debuted last year.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the business has reduced AirPods (3rd generation) manufacturing by 30% for the second and third quarters of the year. Kuo went on to say that this is due to inadequate product segmentation and differentiation from the earlier AirPods (2nd generation). It is worth noting that, although the AirPods (3rd generation) debuted in 2021, the AirPods (2nd generation) debuted in 2019.

Furthermore, the Apple expert believes that the AirPods Pro will be phased out in the second half of 2022 as Apple prepares to release the AirPods Pro 2. According to Kuo, "AirPods Pro may be cancelled once Apple launches AirPods Pro 2 in 2H22 to prevent repeating the same error." The AirPods (2nd generation) are now priced at Rs. 14,100 on the official Apple India website, while the AirPods Pro are priced at Rs. 26,300.

Following the Indian government's recent rise in customs tax, Apple has raised the price of its AirPods in the nation. These pricing are already visible on the company's official Indian website. The Cupertino-based business appears to have raised the costs of Apple AirPods (2nd generation), Apple AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Continue reading to learn more about Apple India's pricing increase for AirPods.

