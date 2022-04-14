Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AirPods Pro likely to be discontinued as AirPods Pro 2 to be launched in 2022

    Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the business has reduced AirPods (3rd generation) manufacturing by 30% for the second and third quarters of the year. Kuo went on to say that this is due to inadequate product segmentation and differentiation from the earlier AirPods (2nd generation).

    AirPods Pro likely to be discontinued as AirPods Pro 2 to be launched in 2022 gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    New Delhi, First Published Apr 14, 2022, 1:18 PM IST

    Apple is expected to release a new AirPods Pro model later this year? Ming-Chi Kuo, a well-known Apple analyst and tipper, provided the information and due to low demand, Apple is also reducing manufacturing of the third generation of AirPods, which debuted last year. 

    Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the business has reduced AirPods (3rd generation) manufacturing by 30% for the second and third quarters of the year. Kuo went on to say that this is due to inadequate product segmentation and differentiation from the earlier AirPods (2nd generation). It is worth noting that, although the AirPods (3rd generation) debuted in 2021, the AirPods (2nd generation) debuted in 2019.

    Furthermore, the Apple expert believes that the AirPods Pro will be phased out in the second half of 2022 as Apple prepares to release the AirPods Pro 2. According to Kuo, "AirPods Pro may be cancelled once Apple launches AirPods Pro 2 in 2H22 to prevent repeating the same error." The AirPods (2nd generation) are now priced at Rs. 14,100 on the official Apple India website, while the AirPods Pro are priced at Rs. 26,300.

    Also Read | Apple increases prices of AirPods Pro, AirPods Max and more; Check new rates here

    Following the Indian government's recent rise in customs tax, Apple has raised the price of its AirPods in the nation. These pricing are already visible on the company's official Indian website. The Cupertino-based business appears to have raised the costs of Apple AirPods (2nd generation), Apple AirPods (3rd generation), AirPods Pro, and AirPods Max. Continue reading to learn more about Apple India's pricing increase for AirPods.

    Also Read | Apple to release foldable gadget with 9-inch screen? Here's what we know

    Also Read | Apple's AR/VR headset to hit stores in 2022? Read details

    Last Updated Apr 14, 2022, 1:18 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Xiaomi 12 Pro to launch in India on April 27 Check expected price features and more gcw

    Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G to launch in India on April 27; Check expected price, features and more

    Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G to launch today from price to features know it all gcw

    Oppo F21 Pro, F21 Pro 5G to launch today; from price to features, know it all

    Realme 9 4G goes on sale in India today Know specifications price colours and more gcw

    Realme 9 4G goes on sale in India today; Know specifications, price, colours and more

    OnePlus first foldable phone likely to be similar to Oppo Find N Report gcw

    OnePlus' first foldable phone likely to be similar to Oppo Find N: Report

    Apple iPhone 13 to be manufactured in India gcw

    Apple iPhone 13 to be manufactured in India

    Recent Stories

    La Nina to prevail; rainfall expected to be mostly uniformly distributed in April: IMD-dnm

    La Nina to prevail; rainfall expected to be mostly uniformly distributed in April: IMD

    PM Modi inaugurates Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya buys first visitor ticket gcw

    PM Modi inaugurates ‘Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya’, buys first visitor ticket

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class to launch on May 10 in India know booking amount features and more gcw

    Mercedes-Benz C-Class to launch on May 10 in India; know booking amount, features and more

    Kanyakumari conversion attempt: Teaches suspended based on sixth grader's complaint

    Kanyakumari conversion attempt: Teaches suspended based on sixth grader's complaint

    football Barcelona boss Xavi lauds 'great' Lewandowski; remains mum on potential transfer snt

    Barcelona boss Xavi lauds 'great' Lewandowski; remains mum on potential transfer

    Recent Videos

    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon