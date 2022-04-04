Apple to release foldable gadget with 9-inch screen? Here's what we know

Last year, the analyst anticipated that Apple will unveil a foldable as early as 2024 and that the business would ship 15-20 million units globally. The Apple foldable will face competition from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series, Oppo's Find N, and Vivo's recently launched Vivo X Fold.

Apple's foldable gadget was widely speculated about last year. Several sources stated that the Cupertino-based company is working on a foldable smartphone that might hit the market over the next few years. While these rumours have calmed down, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said that the firm may release a foldable tablet with a 9-inch screen in 2025. This is a year later than Kuo's previous projection, which suggested that Apple's foldable smartphone will be available in 2024. According to Kuo, the business intends to create a foldable that is a cross between the iPhone and the iPad.

"I believe the primary sizes for Apple foldable product development are medium, giant, and tiny Apple is presently testing a 9-inch foldable OLED display (PPI between iPhone & iPad, adoption of TDDI). The purpose of the test is to validate critical technologies and may not be the final product specification," Kuo stated this in a tweet last week. He previously stated that Apple is "currently testing" a 9-inch foldable OLED to test critical technologies. He also stated that this could not be the final product specification.

Last year, the analyst anticipated that Apple will unveil a foldable as early as 2024 and that the business would ship 15-20 million units globally. The Apple foldable will face competition from Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold series, Oppo's Find N, and Vivo's recently launched Vivo X Fold.

Early rumours about Apple's foldable said that the firm was working on two concepts: a notebook folding form like to the Galaxy Z Fold, and a clamshell shape akin to the Galaxy Z Flip or Moto Razr. Apple is also said to be collaborating with either Samsung or LG to manufacture the foldable displays.

Apple's mixed reality headset is another item that has received a lot of attention in the previous year. The mixed reality headgear is supposed to be a hybrid of AR and VR, featuring various cameras and sensors to give users with a mixed reality experience.

