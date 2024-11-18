Business

HDFC to Wipro: Stocks to watch on November 18

Reliance Industries Share

Reliance-Disney finalized their entertainment brand joint venture, creating India's largest media company, potentially valued at ₹70,352 crore.

Happiest Minds Share

Profit declined 15.2% to ₹49.52 crore, compared to ₹58.46 crore a year ago. Q2 revenue reached ₹521.64 crore

Hero MotoCorp Share

Profit for the September 2024 quarter increased 14.2% to ₹1,203.5 crore, up from ₹1,054 crore. Revenue rose to ₹10,463.2 crore

Adani Total Share

Adani Total Gas reported a 13% gas supply cut by GAIL from November 16, impacting profitability.

PTC Industries Share

Q2 profit reached ₹17.31 crore, a 112% increase. Revenue for the quarter was ₹72.36 crore, up from ₹57.51 crore

Hindustan Zinc Share

Hindustan Zinc secured a gold mining block license in Rajasthan through auction, joining Vedanta Group's yellow metal business

HDFC Bank

Share price Rs. 1693.10 which is 4.87% away from inew 52 week high

HCL technologies

Share price Rs. 1859.35 

Wipro

Wipro is selling at Rs. 566 down from 583

Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra shares are selling at Rs. 1686

Note

Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing

