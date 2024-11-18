HDFC to Wipro: Stocks to watch on November 18

Business
Reliance-Disney finalized their entertainment brand joint venture, creating India's largest media company, potentially valued at ₹70,352 crore.
Profit declined 15.2% to ₹49.52 crore, compared to ₹58.46 crore a year ago. Q2 revenue reached ₹521.64 crore
Profit for the September 2024 quarter increased 14.2% to ₹1,203.5 crore, up from ₹1,054 crore. Revenue rose to ₹10,463.2 crore
Adani Total Gas reported a 13% gas supply cut by GAIL from November 16, impacting profitability.
Q2 profit reached ₹17.31 crore, a 112% increase. Revenue for the quarter was ₹72.36 crore, up from ₹57.51 crore
Hindustan Zinc secured a gold mining block license in Rajasthan through auction, joining Vedanta Group's yellow metal business
Share price Rs. 1693.10 which is 4.87% away from inew 52 week high
Share price Rs. 1859.35
Wipro is selling at Rs. 566 down from 583
Tech Mahindra shares are selling at Rs. 1686
Investing in the stock market is subject to risks. Consult your market expert before investing