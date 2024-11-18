Kolkata weather update: Temperature falls in the city; here's the forecast

Temperatures have been dropping for several days, and Sunday saw a significant decrease. The downward trend is expected to continue in the coming days

Next week's weather

Similar winter weather is expected for the next week. Dry conditions will persist, according to the Alipore Meteorological Office

Temperature drops 2 degrees

Temperatures are dropping across all districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, about 2 degrees below normal

Kolkata's temperature

Kolkata's minimum temperature on Sunday was around 19°C, about 0.9°C below normal. The maximum temperature was also below normal

North Bengal's temperature

Like South Bengal, North Bengal also experienced lower temperatures. Temperatures dropped in Dinajpur and Malda. Several districts in North Bengal were foggy in the morning

Next few days

The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts that cold winds will intensify across the state in the next few days. No rain is forecast in the next 24 hours

Weather forecast for next few days

Dry winds will intensify in South Bengal, including Kolkata, in the next few days, leading to lower temperatures. Today's temperatures: Sriniketan 13.6°C, Purulia 13.1°C, Darjeeling 9.4°C

Today's temperatures in some areas

Dumdum 17°C, Howrah 17°C, Digha 17.8°C. Dumdum 17.2°C. Purulia 13°C. Birbhum and Jhargram 14°C. Both Burdwans 16°C

Latest Videos