Kolkata weather update: Temperature falls in the city; here's the forecast
Temperatures have been dropping for several days, and Sunday saw a significant decrease. The downward trend is expected to continue in the coming days
Next week's weather
Similar winter weather is expected for the next week. Dry conditions will persist, according to the Alipore Meteorological Office
Temperature drops 2 degrees
Temperatures are dropping across all districts of South Bengal, including Kolkata, about 2 degrees below normal
Kolkata's temperature
Kolkata's minimum temperature on Sunday was around 19°C, about 0.9°C below normal. The maximum temperature was also below normal
North Bengal's temperature
Like South Bengal, North Bengal also experienced lower temperatures. Temperatures dropped in Dinajpur and Malda. Several districts in North Bengal were foggy in the morning
Next few days
The Alipore Meteorological Department predicts that cold winds will intensify across the state in the next few days. No rain is forecast in the next 24 hours
Weather forecast for next few days
Dry winds will intensify in South Bengal, including Kolkata, in the next few days, leading to lower temperatures. Today's temperatures: Sriniketan 13.6°C, Purulia 13.1°C, Darjeeling 9.4°C
Today's temperatures in some areas
Dumdum 17°C, Howrah 17°C, Digha 17.8°C. Dumdum 17.2°C. Purulia 13°C. Birbhum and Jhargram 14°C. Both Burdwans 16°C