Apple Watch series 8: Here's what might be included in latest version

iOS 16 may have Health app enhancements that include sleep monitoring capability, as well as additional prescription management and women's health features. Apple is rumoured to be working on a medication management application that would allow users to scan their pills into the Health app and be reminded to take them.

Apple is still intending to add body temperature tracking and additional health capabilities to the Apple Watch this year, despite development issues with blood pressure and glucose monitoring, as well as many new features in the iPhone's Health app, according to media reports. Apple has apparently been working on an improved sensor for the Apple Watch that can detect excessive blood pressure, but accuracy has been an issue when testing the device on staff. Rather of providing particular systolic and diastolic readings, the function is said to be able to notify users whether they may have hypertension.

Apple is reported to have been working on the feature for at least four years, but it is not expected to be available until 2024 at the earliest, and it may be delayed until 2025. Apple is also working on non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, but the technology is still many years away and no release date has been set. Meanwhile, Apple has considered enhancing support for third-party glucose metres on the Apple Watch and the iPhone's Health app to assist diabetic customers. In the short term, Apple is working on new women's health features for the Apple Watch and iPhone, as well as new sleep, exercise, and medication management tools for the iPhone's Health app. The firm still intends to include a body temperature sensor in the Apple Watch this year, with the function first intended to improve fertility planning.