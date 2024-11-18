14-member Kuruva gang suspected in Kerala heists; Drones to be deployed for tracking

Police are probing the Kuruva gang's role in a series of burglary attempts in Paravur, Ernakulam, where seven homes were targeted. CCTV footage has been collected, and a special police team has been formed to investigate.

Alappuzha: In connection with a theft case in Alappuzha's Mannanchery, the investigation team will submit a custody application today for Santhosh Selvan, a member of the Kuruva gang. The accused, who was produced before the magistrate yesterday, has been remanded for 14 days. Police had earlier confirmed that the burglary in Mannanchery was carried out by the Kuruv gang.

Kerala: Who is the 'Kuruva' gang, the notorious burglars causing panic in Alappuzha?

According to Alappuzha DySP Madhu Babu, Santhosh Selvan was apprehended from under the Kundanoor bridge in Ernakulam and identified as part of the gang that operated in Mannanchery. A key piece of evidence was the tattoo on Santosh's chest, which helped confirm his identity, the officer noted.

Meanwhile, the police have not yet charged Manikandan, who was taken into custody along with Santhosh from Kundanoor in Ernakulam. Authorities are currently investigating his possible connection to the Kuruv gang.

The investigation team has identified that 14 members of the Kuruva gang had arrived in Kerala, with evidence suggesting their involvement in several thefts across the state. Based on information obtained from Santhosh, efforts are underway to apprehend the remaining gang members.

Santhosh himself is accused in nearly 30 cases, including eight in Kerala. A seven-member special squad, led by Alappuzha DySP M.R. Madhu Babu, is spearheading the investigation into the Kuruva gang's criminal activities.

At the same time, the police are investigating whether the Kuruv gang is also behind the recent burglary attempts in Paravur, Ernakulam. So far, seven homes in North Paravur and Chendamangalam have been targeted.

Authorities have collected additional CCTV footage of the suspects. A special team, operating under the supervision of the District Rural Police Chief, is leading the investigation. Starting today, in addition to nighttime patrolling, drone surveillance will also be deployed to enhance security and monitor suspicious activities.

The Kuruva gang carries out their operations by posing as scrap collectors or vendors during the day, using this cover to gather information about possible targets. They carefully scout the homes and their surroundings before executing their break-ins at night. The gang members are physically fit and may use force to overpower anyone who tries to resist their burglary efforts. Authorities are urging residents to remain highly vigilant.

