Yearend 2022: Erling Haaland to Robert Lewandowski - Ranking the top 6 football transfers of the year

    First Published Dec 15, 2022, 3:07 PM IST

    Year-ender 2022: Another year is coming to an end. Ahead of the same, we look at the top five football transfers of the year, ranging from Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The year 2022 edges closer to closure, with just over a couple of weeks remaining. It is time to look at the top happening this year, especially in the football field, while the transfer market is one of the most exciting aspects of the sport every year. Be it the winter transfer window in January or the summer window in June-August, every window gives us some intriguing transfers, which was yet again the case this year, as we present the top five transfers that headlined the year.

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    6. Lisandro Martinez
    The Argentine defender became the butcher of Ajax's defence under Erik ten Hag. As the latter became the new Manchester United head coach, the Dutchman made him a priority signing for £57 million. While despite there being apprehensions regarding his short height, especially in the English Premier League (EPL), he has not backed down and has fared well so far.

    ALSO READ: Manchester United potential takeover - Erik ten Hag responds if it would be a good thing

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    5. Darwin Nunez
    The Uruguayan striker has been dubbed the next big thing for his nation. Having drawn the eyeballs of quite a few clubs, including United, with Portuguese giant Benfica, English giant Liverpool came calling and completed his signing for £64 million. However, he has struggled relatively in England, while The Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp remains hopeful about him.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    4. Antony
    The Brazilian striker was a force in the Ajax line-up until last season. Consequently, it was a no-brainer that ten Hag had to go for him. While the Jews were adamant about not selling him, Antony protested by opting out of training and two Ajax games, forcing the Dutch outfit to let him go for a whopping £82 million, where he has been a force too.

    ALSO READ: 'Bring him home' - Real Madrid fans plead club after Ronaldo trains at Valdebebas following World Cup 2022 exit

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    3. Casemiro
    The Brazilian defender has attained numerous successes playing for reigning Spanish and European giant Real Madrid. No wonder why United went for him. While many were pessimistic about his chances of signing for the struggling Red Devils, many were left surprised when he made his £70 million move to the red side of Manchester.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    2. Robert Lewandowski
    The stupendous Polish striker made headlines when he openly admitted his desire to play for Spanish giants Barcelona. He was open to a move from German champion Bayern Munich, with a year left in his contract. Despite the Bavarians being confident of the Pole staying, they could not help themselves once the Blaugrana offered £42.5 million.

    ALSO READ: Manchester United potential takeover - Amazon emerges as latest candidate amid unrealistic price tag

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    1. Erling Haaland
    The Norwegian sensation is undoubtedly the next big thing in world football, carrying German giant Borussia Dortmund on his back until last season. Desperate and hungry for success, it was about time that Haaland moved to a big club for title success, as English champion Manchester City came calling for £51 million and has since been a tremendous force in the EPL, scoring in nearly every match.

