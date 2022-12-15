Yearend 2022: Erling Haaland to Robert Lewandowski - Ranking the top 6 football transfers of the year

Year-ender 2022: Another year is coming to an end. Ahead of the same, we look at the top five football transfers of the year, ranging from Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski.

Image Credit: Getty Images

The year 2022 edges closer to closure, with just over a couple of weeks remaining. It is time to look at the top happening this year, especially in the football field, while the transfer market is one of the most exciting aspects of the sport every year. Be it the winter transfer window in January or the summer window in June-August, every window gives us some intriguing transfers, which was yet again the case this year, as we present the top five transfers that headlined the year.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

6. Lisandro Martinez

The Argentine defender became the butcher of Ajax's defence under Erik ten Hag. As the latter became the new Manchester United head coach, the Dutchman made him a priority signing for £57 million. While despite there being apprehensions regarding his short height, especially in the English Premier League (EPL), he has not backed down and has fared well so far.

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

5. Darwin Nunez

The Uruguayan striker has been dubbed the next big thing for his nation. Having drawn the eyeballs of quite a few clubs, including United, with Portuguese giant Benfica, English giant Liverpool came calling and completed his signing for £64 million. However, he has struggled relatively in England, while The Reds' boss Jurgen Klopp remains hopeful about him.

Image Credit: Getty Images

4. Antony

The Brazilian striker was a force in the Ajax line-up until last season. Consequently, it was a no-brainer that ten Hag had to go for him. While the Jews were adamant about not selling him, Antony protested by opting out of training and two Ajax games, forcing the Dutch outfit to let him go for a whopping £82 million, where he has been a force too.

Image Credit: Getty Images

3. Casemiro

The Brazilian defender has attained numerous successes playing for reigning Spanish and European giant Real Madrid. No wonder why United went for him. While many were pessimistic about his chances of signing for the struggling Red Devils, many were left surprised when he made his £70 million move to the red side of Manchester.

Image Credit: Getty Images

2. Robert Lewandowski

The stupendous Polish striker made headlines when he openly admitted his desire to play for Spanish giants Barcelona. He was open to a move from German champion Bayern Munich, with a year left in his contract. Despite the Bavarians being confident of the Pole staying, they could not help themselves once the Blaugrana offered £42.5 million.

Image Credit: Getty Images