'Bring him home': Real Madrid fans plead club after Ronaldo trains at Valdebebas following World Cup 2022 exit

Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly trained at Real Madrid sporting centre Valdebebas on a separate pitch while he awaits his next club move. The former Manchester United star's presence in the Spanish capital has sparked a massive reaction among fans of the La Liga giants.

Days after Portugal's elimination from the Qatar World Cup 2022 following a shock 1-0 defeat to Morocco in the quarter-finals, legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly trained at Real Madrid's sporting centre Valdebebas on a separate pitch for hours on Wednesday.

Ronaldo returned to Madrid, where he lived for nine years from 2009-2018, to reportedly maintain his form before deciding on his future club. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner could train on a different pitch than the one used for first team practise after receiving all necessary approvals from the club.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano took to Twitter to state, "Cristiano Ronaldo has trained at Real Madrid sporting center Valdebebas in the last hours — on a separated pitch. As revealed by @relevo/@hugocerezo, Cristiano's just working there to keep his form thanks to great relationship with the club, waiting for new chapter."

Ronaldo has been seeking a new team since his contract with Manchester United was cancelled following an explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The Portuguese talisman has a financially tantalising offer from Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr on the table, but he hasn't said "yes" just yet because he's waiting for any proposals from potential European and Champions League rival clubs.

There's no doubt that Ronaldo would dearly love to return to Real Madrid, but the team believes the CR7 era is over and does not want to include the seasoned player in the dynamics of the current squad.

Many academy players were reportedly shocked by Ronaldo's visit to Valdebebas, as they were eager to see the icon and take pictures.

The 37-year-old chose to train at Valdebebas in Madrid, and the club allowed him to do so, indicating a strong bond between the two parties.

Cristiano Ronaldo will consistently rank among the best players to have ever represented Real Madrid, if not the best, and fans are getting excited over his presence in the Spanish capital. Meanwhile, CR7 haters mocked the striker's situation and the need to maintain his 'form' for the remainder of the season.

"Maybe a chance to come back," said a hopeful Real Madrid fan, while another added, "One last dance at Real Madrid. He won trophies at Juventus, but it's a shame he joined a declining Juve, but his biggest mistake was returning to United."

A third football observer remarked, "Please President, 6 month contract," while a fourth fan stated, "I'm dreaming or what!!! Cristiano Ronaldo to Real Madrid! Here we go!"

