IMD warns of heavy rain and thunderstorms in Kerala over next few days, yellow alert in 8 districts

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted the possibility of thunderstorms and rain in isolated places in Kerala until November 17.

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a weather warning for heavy rainfall across Kerala in the coming days. Thunderstorms accompanied by rain and strong winds exceeding 40 km/h are expected in isolated locations within Idukki, Malappuram, and Kozhikode districts in the next three hours.

A yellow alert has been declared for eight districts today (Nov 15)- Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur. Tomorrow, Ernakulam, Kozhikode, and Wayanad districts will also be placed under yellow alert. The alert indicates the possibility of isolated heavy rainfall, with totals ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

The IMD forecasts thunderstorms and rain in isolated areas of Kerala through November 17. While there are no fishing restrictions off the Kerala-Karnataka-Lakshadweep coasts today, fishing is prohibited along the south Tamil Nadu coast, Gulf of Mannar, and adjoining Kanyakumari areas due to expected strong winds of 35-45 km/h, gusting up to 55 km/h, and rough seas.

