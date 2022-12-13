Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United potential takeover: Amazon emerges as latest candidate amid unrealistic price tag

    First Published Dec 13, 2022, 3:04 PM IST

    Manchester United is potentially up for sale by the Glazers. While the club has been handed an unrealistic price tag of £7 billion, Amazon has emerged as the latest candidate to display its interest in owning the club.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Record 20-time former English champion Manchester United has endured a tough time since Sir Alex Ferguson left charge as the head coach in 2013. Since then, it has failed to win the English Premier League (EPL) and the UEFA Champions League (UCL). Also, its lack of activity in the transfer market has irritated the club's supporters. Many have accused its American owners, Glazers, of stealing money from the club as their dividend since their 2005 takeover. Last month, the Glazers announced they were considering outside investment into the club, including a potential full-scale sale. While The Raine Group has slapped an unrealistic £7 billion price tag on the club, e-commerce giant Amazon has reportedly expressed interest in the same.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    According to The Athletic, despite the unrealistic £7 billion price tag, Amazon has emerged as the latest candidate to express its interest in owing the Red Devils. However, the price tag is still lesser than the Glazers' original price tag of £9 billion. The United States of America (USA)-based Amazon already holds the EPL broadcasting rights for £30 million per year and might be willing to own the club outright.

    'There is Kylian Mbappe at this moment, a type like Marcus Rashford' - Erik ten Hag

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Notably, Amazon has a net worth of over $900 billion. However, specific financial experts have claimed that the £7 billion price tag of United is vastly unrealistic compared to fellow English giant Chelsea, which was sold for just £2.5 billion this summer to Todd Boehly and Clearlake capital.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    As per data and analytics platform Football Benchmark, United is the second most valuable football club in the world after Spanish and European champion Real Madrid. However, even Los Blancos' current value is around £2.425 billion.

