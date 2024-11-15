spirituality
The Mahabharata war was fought between the Kauravas and Pandavas on the battlefield of Kurukshetra. Millions of warriors were killed in this war. This death toll is shocking.
After winning the war, the Pandavas went to Hastinapur with Krishna to meet Dhritarashtra and Gandhari. They were enraged by the death of their sons.
Krishna and the Pandavas pacified them. Then, as per Veda Vyasa's instructions, Yudhishthira took all the Kuru dynasty members to Kurukshetra.
To Dhritarashtra's question, Yudhishthira replied, '166 crore and 20 thousand warriors were killed in this war. There is no information about another 24,165 warriors.'
'How do you know the number of slain warriors?' Dhritarashtra asked. Yudhishthira said, 'I know this secret information through the divine vision given by Devarshi Lomasa.'
Yudhishthira performed the last rites for the slain warriors through the Kauravas' guru, Sudharma, and his own guru, Dhaumya, and offered Tarpanam in the Ganges river.
In the Mahabharata war, not only all the kings of India but also kings from countries like China and Yemen fought in support of the Kauravas and Pandavas.