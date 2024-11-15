Lifestyle

Purple Cabbage Benefits

Purple Cabbage

You might have eaten regular cabbage. But, let's see what happens if you eat purple cabbage.

Nutrients

Purple cabbage is rich in fiber, protein, vitamins C, K, folate, potassium, calcium, iron, and carbohydrates.

Weight Loss

Purple cabbage is good for weight loss. It is a low-calorie vegetable.

Blood Pressure

Antioxidants and vitamins in purple cabbage help control blood pressure.

Skin Health

Reduces skin blemishes and wrinkles, keeping it youthful. Vitamin C gives skin a glow.

Eyesight

Vitamin A in purple cabbage is good for the eyes. Improves vision and prevents macular degeneration and cataracts.

Bone Health

Eating purple cabbage strengthens bones and prevents osteoporosis and other bone diseases.

