You might have eaten regular cabbage. But, let's see what happens if you eat purple cabbage.
Purple cabbage is rich in fiber, protein, vitamins C, K, folate, potassium, calcium, iron, and carbohydrates.
Purple cabbage is good for weight loss. It is a low-calorie vegetable.
Antioxidants and vitamins in purple cabbage help control blood pressure.
Reduces skin blemishes and wrinkles, keeping it youthful. Vitamin C gives skin a glow.
Vitamin A in purple cabbage is good for the eyes. Improves vision and prevents macular degeneration and cataracts.
Eating purple cabbage strengthens bones and prevents osteoporosis and other bone diseases.