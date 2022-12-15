Manchester United potential takeover: Erik ten Hag responds if it would be a good thing

Manchester United is potentially up for sale after owners, the Glazers, sought outside investment. Meanwhile, club boss Erik ten Hag has commented on the matter, presenting his view on if it would be a good move.

Image Credit: Getty Images

English giants Manchester United is potentially up for sale, as its current owners, the Glazers, are seeking outside investments. While potential suitors have lined up, a concrete official bid has yet to be made. In contrast, the Raine Group has valued the club at an unbelievable price of £7 billion, which is a couple of pounds lower than the estimated value initially given by the Glazers. Meanwhile, the club's head coach, Erik ten Hag, is not entirely bothered by the takeover issue and wants to focus on the season. However, being asked his opinion, he feels that a takeover would benefit the club.

Image Credit: Getty Images

"There will be more investment possible which is good. We [Ten Hag and CEO Richard Arnold] spoke about the culture we want, we spoke about objectives, goals and the culture, and he confirmed it wouldn't change. It will be even better because more money will become available for this project," said ten Hag, reports FotMob. ALSO READ: Manchester United potential takeover - Amazon emerges as latest candidate amid unrealistic price tag

Image Credit: Getty Images

"There's a change in circumstances when you compare [the English Premier League] with five or ten years ago. Newcastle is coming, even West Ham. Maybe not now on the table, but they have a considerable investment. Tottenham definitely, and I don't need to talk about City, Liverpool, or Chelsea," ten Hag added.

Image Credit: Getty Images