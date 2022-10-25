'When you win, you want to play more' - Novak Djokovic ahead of Paris Masters and ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic looks set to come up with thrilling performances in the upcoming Paris Masters and ATP Finals. Meanwhile, he is also aiming to finish the year on a high, especially now that he is winning.

Novak Djokovic might not have played much tennis this year, as compared to the years before, as he was not allowed to participate in quite some tournaments due to his unvaccinated status against COVID. Although he has lost his number one spot in the ATP Singles Ranking, he has not been robbed of enough victories, which included a Grand Slam (Wimbledon) and some ATP 250, 500 and 1000 Masters events. He aims to carry the winning momentum into the Paris Masters later this month, followed by the ATP Finals next month. Also, he is desperate to play more now that he has consistently won.

Lecturing to Sportal ahead of his participation in the Paris Masters, Djokovic said, "I am going to Paris, preparing for the last two tournaments of the year, the Masters in Paris and the ATP Finals in Turin. I feel good. These last two competitions, in Astana and Tel Aviv, and the titles won, raised my level of self-confidence as well as motivation."

"It's natural and normal that when you win, you want to play more and continue that streak. I hope I can finish this season in the best possible way because this year was very unusual, different, and quite challenging mentally and emotionally for me. I'm glad I'm feeling good again on the court and satisfied with my game," added Djokovic.

