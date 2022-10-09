Astana Open 2022 Final: Novak Djokovic routs Stefanos Tsitsipas to win his 90th ATP Tour title

Novak Djokovic has won his 90th ATP Tour title. To win the same, he defeated Stefanos Tsitsipas in straight sets during the Astana Open 2022 Final on Sunday. He is almost confirmed for his ATP Finals 2022 berth.

Novak Djokovic of Serbia seems unstoppable at the moment. On Sunday, he faced off against Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and beat him in straight sets (6-3 & 6-4) to win the 2022 Astana Open Final at the National Tennis Center in Astana, Kazakhstan. As a result, the Serbian won his 90th ATP Tour title. Currently ranked seventh, the win would not significantly impact his ATP Singles Rankings. Following this, he would play his penultimate ATP tournament later this month at the 2022 Paris 1000 Masters before participating in the year-ending 2022 ATP Finals in Turin next month.

With this victory, Djokovic has now won nine straight matches. On the other hand, Tsitsipas has lost all his nine ATP Tour finals, while he trails the Serbian 2-8 after this tie, having lost this match within 75 minutes. Meanwhile, Djokovic is assured of a top-20 finish, which virtually seals his place in the ATP Finals.

ALSO READ: Sachin Tendulkar, MS Dhoni to play tennis? Fans thrilled by their new picture together

After his triumph, Djokovic enunciated, “I dared to dream, actually [on winning 90 ATP titles]. I always hoped that I would be going to have a great career. I didn’t know the number of finals I would play and the number of tournaments I would win, but I always intended to reach the highest heights in our sport.”

“I’m just very grateful and blessed to be able to play this well at this stage of my life. You know, 35 is not 25. But I think the experience in these kinds of matches and big occasions also helps to approach mentally in the right way. Well, it did. I could not ask for a better restart of the season. I’m super-pumped and motivated to end the season as well as I have done these past couple of weeks,” concluded Djokovic.