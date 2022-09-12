Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Hero' Nadal's message to US Open 2022 champion and new World No.1 Alcaraz is truly heartwarming

    First Published Sep 12, 2022, 1:49 PM IST

    Carlos Alcaraz, who defeated Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 to clinch the US Open 2022 crown and the World No.1 rank on Sunday, has received a special message from his 'hero' and Spanish ace Rafael Nadal.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Spanish teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz, who created waves in the world of tennis since his arrival with his Rafael Nadal-like gameplay, on Sunday became the youngest World No.1 in the history of the ATP rankings following his maiden Grand Slam victory at the US Open 2022.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    The 19-year-old defeated Norway's Casper Ruud 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 6-3 in a match that lasted around three and half hours at the star-studded Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York. Following this landmark victory, Alcaraz was flooded with congratulatory messages. His 'idol' and 22-time Grand Slam winner Rafael Nadal, knocked out earlier in the tournament by American Frances Tiafoe, also sent a special message to his compatriot.

    Image Credit: Instagram

    "Congratulations @carlosalcaraz for your first Grand Slam and for the number 1 which is the culmination of your first great season that I am sure will be many more," Rafael Nadal wrote on his social media accounts. The 36-year-old tennis great also sent a warm message to Ruud. "Great effort @CasperRuud98, very proud of you! Tough luck today but amazing tournament and season! Keep going!" the Spanish ace added.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    It took 22 years for a teenager to conquer the last Grand Slam of the year. Pete Sampras won it in 1990, but now Alcaraz is also the youngest tennis player to win the US Open, and the Spanish sensation has stated that he always dreamt of becoming the top-ranked player in the world. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    "This is something I dreamt of, to be the No.1 in the world. I had to work very very hard to win a Grand Slam. It's tough to talk right now. There are a lot of emotions. I tried to work hard with my team, my family. This is something that is really really special for me," the 19-year-old said.

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Alcaraz credited the US Open 2022 win to his parents and the team and mentioned how special the victory is for him. “My mom, she is not here, and my grandfather. I was thinking about them. My family couldn’t come here to watch the final. I always say that it’s not a time to be tired. In every tournament, you have to give everything on court, and you have to give everything you have inside," the new World No.1 concluded.

