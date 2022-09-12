Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    US Open 2022: Alcaraz ousts Ruud to win maiden Grand Slam, becomes youngest world No.1

    Carlos Alcaraz defeated Casper Ruud in four sets to win the 2022 US Open, his maiden Slam title. Also, he has risen to the top of the ATP Singles Rankings, becoming the youngest world number one to date.

    tennis US Open 2022: Carlos Alcaraz ousts Casper Ruud to win maiden Grand Slam, becomes youngest world number 1, fans celebrate-ayh
    It was a cool, calm and composed performance from Carlos Alzaraz of Spain, as he defeated Casper Ruud of Norway in four sets 6-4, 2-6, 7-6(1), 6-3 to win his maiden Grand Slam title. As a result of this triumph, he also shot himself up the ATP Singles Rankings to reach the summit, becoming the youngest world number one to date. It was a ‘Winner Takes All’ contest between the two, as the duo heavily engaged in explosive power and impressive touch at the net. The Spaniard won 76% of his net points. While he was under pressure from the Norwegian in the fourth set, he handled it quite well, registering his 51st tour-level win within three hours and 20 minutes.

    After the success, Alcaraz was emotional as he dropped to the floor, with the New York crown at the Arthur Ashe Stadium cheering for him. At the same time, he also climbed to the player box to embrace his team, including his coach Juan Carlos Ferrero. Despite spending over 20 hours on the court in the competition, he barely showed any fatigue.

    ALSO READ: Australian Open 2023 - Novak Djokovic looks set to play despite staying unvaccinated

    Reflecting on the victory, Alcaraz said, “It is something I have dreamt of since I was a kid. To be No. 1 in the world and champion of a Grand Slam is something I have worked hard [for]. It is tough to talk to right now. I have lots of emotions.”

    “This is something I have tried to achieve. All the hard work I have done with my team and my family. I am just 19 years old. All the tough decisions have been with my parents and my team. It is extraordinary for me. There is no time to be tired in the final rounds of a Grand Slam. You have to be ready and give everything you have inside. It is something I work hard for,” concluded Alcaraz.

