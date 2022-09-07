'Oops he did it again!': Kyrgios smashes racquets after US Open 2022 exit; sparks social media outrage

Nick Kyrgios had a huge meltdown straight after losing a five-set epic to Karen Khachanov at the US Open 2022, sparking a massive social media outburst with most users calling the Australian an 'embarrassment'.

Nick Kyrgios displayed another racquet-smashing meltdown after losing to Karen Khachanov in a five-set thriller at Tuesday's US Open 2022 quarter-finals. The Australian went down to the Russian 5-7, 6-4, 5-7, 7-6, 4-6 in three hours and 39 minutes at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

After failing to convert on his final break point opportunity, Kyrgios shook hands with Khachanov at the net. Then, a crowd filmed footage captured him smashing his racquet four times with incredible force.

After receiving a total of 25,000 dollars in fines during the tournament, Kyrgios is certain to receive yet another sizable one, and it would be no surprise to learn that he hurt his wrist during the night's final smash.

It took the shine off what was truly a tremendous effort by the Australian, who battled back many times and forced the match into a fifth set despite countless situations where all hope seemed lost.

Although Kyrgios fought until the very end when he could have given up in the past, this was a depressing conclusion to a revolutionary summer for him. He had a great chance to become the first Australian Major winner because there was no other champion in the field.

Instead, the muscular and slightly robotic Khachanov, who maintained his focus well, will now compete against Casper Ruud of Norway for a spot in the championship.

Meanwhile, Kyrgios' antics have sparked yet another social media outrage, with tennis lovers calling him a 'clown', 'national embarrassment' and more. Several memes, too, are doing the rounds after yet another racquet smashing incident.

