WWE: Why did Brock Lesnar return on RAW? Who is his next opponent?

Brock Lesnar stunned the WWE Universe by making his announced and surprising return on RAW on Monday. While he went on to attack then US Champion Bobby Lashley, what was his actual purpose of a return?

Former world champion Brock Lesnar delighted the fans at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday by making his surprise announced return to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on this Monday Night RAW. He interrupted a segment of then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley before attacking him. It was followed by a US Championship match between an injured Lashley and Seth Rollins, with the latter luring him into competing and eventually beating him for the title. Following the defeat, Lashley was incensed with Lesnar attacking him and vowed to confront him next week. However, some fans wonder about Lesnar’s return’s leading cause and what’s next for him.

According to Wrestling Observer’s Andrew Zarian, WWE decided to compensate the fans for not having former world champion Bray Wyatt in the post-Extreme Rules show, as he returned during the pay-per-view (PPV) on Saturday after nearly a year. Also, it was reported that the ‘Beast Incarnate’s’ return gladdened both WWE and the USA Network. ALSO READ: WWE - After Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas looks set for return

As of now, it seems like WWE is pitching up a rivalry between Lesnar and Lashley, while the latter had beaten the former for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble earlier this year. It is unclear if Rollins would also be involved in the feud while placing a mid-category title on Lesnar seems out of the equation for WWE.

