Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: Why did Brock Lesnar return on RAW? Who is his next opponent?

    First Published Oct 13, 2022, 5:00 PM IST

    Brock Lesnar stunned the WWE Universe by making his announced and surprising return on RAW on Monday. While he went on to attack then US Champion Bobby Lashley, what was his actual purpose of a return?

    Image credit: Wikimedia Commons

    Former world champion Brock Lesnar delighted the fans at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Monday by making his surprise announced return to World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) on this Monday Night RAW. He interrupted a segment of then-United States Champion Bobby Lashley before attacking him. It was followed by a US Championship match between an injured Lashley and Seth Rollins, with the latter luring him into competing and eventually beating him for the title. Following the defeat, Lashley was incensed with Lesnar attacking him and vowed to confront him next week. However, some fans wonder about Lesnar’s return’s leading cause and what’s next for him.

    Image credit: Getty

    According to Wrestling Observer’s Andrew Zarian, WWE decided to compensate the fans for not having former world champion Bray Wyatt in the post-Extreme Rules show, as he returned during the pay-per-view (PPV) on Saturday after nearly a year. Also, it was reported that the ‘Beast Incarnate’s’ return gladdened both WWE and the USA Network.

    ALSO READ: WWE - After Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas looks set for return

    Image credit: Getty

    As of now, it seems like WWE is pitching up a rivalry between Lesnar and Lashley, while the latter had beaten the former for the WWE Championship at Royal Rumble earlier this year. It is unclear if Rollins would also be involved in the feud while placing a mid-category title on Lesnar seems out of the equation for WWE.

    Image credit: Getty

    Also, with the highly-lucrative Crown Jewel PPV happening next month in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, WWE is looking to field its top superstars to promote the event. While a few also wondered if Lesnar would be a regular addition on the RAW and SmackDown from now on, it again seems unlikely to be the case, as WWE will look to preserve a talent like Lesnar for top events. At the same time, his next appearance after Crown Jewel will likely be during the Royal Rumble next year.

