WWE: After Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas looks set for return

The WWE Universe was stunned when Bray Wyatt made his highly-awaited return during Extreme Rules 2022 PPV. Now, it also seems like another superstar is set to return, with his brother Bo Dallas being next.

It was a shocking yet charming moment for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans on Saturday night, as former WWE and Universal Champion Bray Wyatt returned to the promotion after nearly a year of release. He felt his presence during the 2022 Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) when he returned through some video segments before physically making an appearance. He was back to his old 'Eater of the Worlds' character, whereas he is also expected to retain his 'Fiend' character. However, it seems like Wyatt will not be returning alone, and his brother Bo Dallas is also on his way back.

According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer, Dallas will return to WWE very soon and is expected to join Wyatt in forming a stable. Although he was released from his contract last year, he had not wrestled a year prior. His final televised match was in 2019 during the Crown Jewel PPV, while he had been associated with the company since 2008.

ALSO READ: WWE Universe saddened as former superstar Sara Lee passes away at 30

Wyatt and Dallas are the sons of former WWE Tag Team Champion Mike Rotunda, their uncles are Barry and Kendall Windham, and WWE Hall-of-Famer Blackjack Mulligan is their grandfather. Dallas is a former RAW Tag Team Champion along with now-released Curtis Axel. He is also a former FCW Champion and won the FCW Tag Team Championship titles with Wyatt on two occasions.

It is not clear how both would be reintroduced to WWE. While fans expect Wyatt to go after Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, he has been tipped to form a stable, possibly Wyatt 6, which is likely to include six members of the stable, along with Dallas. Former allies Erick Rowan and Alex Bliss are expected to join the stable, along with Liv Morgan.