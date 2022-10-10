Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    WWE: After Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas looks set for return

    The WWE Universe was stunned when Bray Wyatt made his highly-awaited return during Extreme Rules 2022 PPV. Now, it also seems like another superstar is set to return, with his brother Bo Dallas being next.

    pro-wrestling WWE: After Bray Wyatt, Bo Dallas looks set for return-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Oct 10, 2022, 1:37 PM IST

    It was a shocking yet charming moment for World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) fans on Saturday night, as former WWE and Universal Champion Bray Wyatt returned to the promotion after nearly a year of release. He felt his presence during the 2022 Extreme Rules pay-per-view (PPV) when he returned through some video segments before physically making an appearance. He was back to his old 'Eater of the Worlds' character, whereas he is also expected to retain his 'Fiend' character. However, it seems like Wyatt will not be returning alone, and his brother Bo Dallas is also on his way back.

    According to Bryan Alvarez of Wrestling Observer, Dallas will return to WWE very soon and is expected to join Wyatt in forming a stable. Although he was released from his contract last year, he had not wrestled a year prior. His final televised match was in 2019 during the Crown Jewel PPV, while he had been associated with the company since 2008.

    ALSO READ: WWE Universe saddened as former superstar Sara Lee passes away at 30

    Wyatt and Dallas are the sons of former WWE Tag Team Champion Mike Rotunda, their uncles are Barry and Kendall Windham, and WWE Hall-of-Famer Blackjack Mulligan is their grandfather. Dallas is a former RAW Tag Team Champion along with now-released Curtis Axel. He is also a former FCW Champion and won the FCW Tag Team Championship titles with Wyatt on two occasions.

    It is not clear how both would be reintroduced to WWE. While fans expect Wyatt to go after Roman Reigns for the WWE Undisputed Universal Championship, he has been tipped to form a stable, possibly Wyatt 6, which is likely to include six members of the stable, along with Dallas. Former allies Erick Rowan and Alex Bliss are expected to join the stable, along with Liv Morgan.

    Last Updated Oct 10, 2022, 1:37 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: You were in beast mode - Shreyas Iyer to Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'You were in beast mode' - Shreyas Iyer to Ishan Kishan

    football epl Arsenal vs Liverpool: Did Henderson racially abuse Gabriel, forcing Xhaka to react? FA investigates 'incident' snt

    Arsenal vs Liverpool: Did Henderson racially abuse Gabriel, forcing Xhaka to react? FA investigates 'incident'

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: Liverpool is not in the title race - Jurgen Klopp after Arsenal defeat-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: 'Liverpool is not in the title race' - Jurgen Klopp after Arsenal defeat

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23: erik Ten Hag, bruno Fernandes pay tribute to cristiano Ronaldo after his 700th club goal-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Ten Hag, Fernandes pay tribute to Ronaldo after his 700th club goal

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: Social media elated as Shreyas Iyer ton helps India square series against South Africa-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: Social media elated as Shreyas Iyer's ton helps India square series

    Recent Stories

    Apple iPhone 14 crash detection can be triggered by rollercoaster rides report gcw

    Apple iPhone 14's crash detection can be triggered by rollercoaster rides: Report

    Karwa Chauth 2022 Punjab to Jammu how it is celebrated across India sur

    Karwa Chauth 2022: Punjab to Jammu how it is celebrated across India

    Poonam Pandey BOLD photoshoot: Actor goes BRALESS in new pics drb

    Poonam Pandey BOLD photoshoot: Actor goes BRALESS in new pics

    Rekha From evergreen beauty to controversies to unrequited love life to marriage and more RBA

    Rekha: From evergreen beauty to controversies to unrequited love life to marriage and more

    Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Melas start today; at 280 locations across country - adt

    Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Melas start today; at 280 locations across country

    Recent Videos

    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2md ODI: My strength is to hit sixes - Ishan Kishan-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'My strength is to hit sixes' - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    India vs South Africa, IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi/2nd ODI: It is okay I am not selected for ICC T20 World Cup - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IND vs SA 2022-23, Ranchi ODI: 'It's okay I'm not selected for ICC T20 World Cup' - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    90th indian air force day Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again snt

    IAF@90: Vintage Dakota, which helped save Srinagar and liberate Bangladesh, takes flight once again

    Video Icon
    football ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with qatar World Cup 2022 official ball al rihla will stun you snt

    ISL 2022-23: Kerala Blasters fan's balancing act with World Cup 2022 official ball will stun you

    Video Icon
    Indie Scoop: Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    'Indie Scoop': Featuring Iamnotshane, Rahul Advani and Mridul Kala

    Video Icon