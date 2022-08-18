Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    La Liga's plea to annul Kylian Mbappe's PSG contract rejected by Paris court

    First Published Aug 18, 2022, 12:14 PM IST

    Kylian Mbappe shocked the world when he signed a new contract with PSG despite being so close to joining Real Madrid. While La Liga urged a Paris court to annul his contract, the plea has been rejected.

    French megastar Kylian Mbappe has had an exciting saga during the ongoing transfer window. His contract was reportedly expiring at the end of last season with French champion Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). There were reports all-around that he was seeking a move to Spanish champion Real Madrid and was supposedly very close to joining the club. However, in a massive u-turn, he signed a new contract with PSG, leaving Los Blancos and the entire football world stunned. Livid with the news, La Liga urged a Paris court to annul his contract with the club, but the plea has been rejected, reports 90min.

    La Liga had alleged that PSG violated the Financial Fair Play (FFP) and other contract regulations in the new Mbappe deal. However, despite the plea, the Paris court has rejected it, citing that there is no proof that rules were broken in the new Mbappe deal. La Liga further alleged that Ligue de Football Professionnel (LFP) should not have approved the agreement, as PSG apparently lied about its finances.

    La Liga had signed the plea in July and asked for immediate termination of Mbappe's contract. However, the Paris court felt the issue was not urgent and postponed it until mid-August. Nonetheless, after the analysis, the court has ruled that Mbappe's contract is to stay. While the Frenchman's new contract probably stated that he would have a say in PSG's transfer activity, including Brazilian striker Neymar being sold, the latter stays. In contrast, their relationship has supposedly taken a hit.

