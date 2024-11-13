IPL 2025: KL Rahul breaks silence over leaving LSG, eyes respectful environment in next team

KL Rahul is set to enter the IPL 2025 Mega Auction after parting ways with Lucknow Super Giants. Seeking a fresh start in a balanced environment, Rahul expressed interest in returning to his home team, Royal Challengers Bengaluru, though he acknowledged the unpredictability of the auction.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 13, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

KL Rahul is set to enter the IPL 2025 Mega Auction with a fresh perspective after he departs from the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) following a disappointing season in 2024. The cricketer, who captained LSG for the past three seasons, has now expressed his desire for a balanced and respectful environment in his next IPL team.

Rahul’s time with LSG has been marked by mixed results. Under his leadership, the franchise made it to the playoffs in both 2022 and 2023. However, in the 2024 season, LSG finished in the lower half of the table, which led to the franchise’s decision to release Rahul ahead of the new IPL cycle.

The decision was reportedly influenced by LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka’s comments about retaining players who prioritize team success over personal aspirations. Goenka had emphasized the need for players with a winning mindset, as the franchise looks to build a more cohesive team for the future. 

In an interview with Star Sports, Rahul responded to Goenka’s comments, saying that while he understood the need for change, his decision to leave was based on his desire to explore new opportunities. "The decision was already made, and I’m not sure about the comments, but they must have come after the announcement," Rahul said. "I just felt like I needed a fresh start, to explore my choices, and to play in an atmosphere where I could have more freedom and where the team atmosphere was more balanced."

Rahul went on to mention how crucial the team atmosphere is for his performance. He cited successful franchises like Gujarat Titans and Chennai Super Kings, where the dressing room is known for its calm and balanced nature, regardless of match outcomes. Rahul believes that a positive, balanced environment gives every player the best chance to perform at their peak.

With the IPL 2025 Mega Auction approaching on November 24-25, KL Rahul is one of the most highly anticipated players, alongside names like Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer. His move to the auction is expected to spark a bidding war, with several franchises eager to secure his services.

Amid the ongoing discussions, Rahul has expressed his desire to return to his home franchise, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). "Yes, it's like home to me, and the people there know me as a local Kannada boy. It would be great to go back and get another opportunity," Rahul shared in his interview with Star Sports. However, he also mentioned that the auction is unpredictable, and he could end up playing for any team.

