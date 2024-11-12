Argentina club starts YouTube star in top-flight match: Who is Spreen and why his 50-second cameo sparked row

Argentine club Deportivo Riestra made headlines on Monday by naming YouTube star and Twitch streamer Ivan Buhajeruk, better known as Spreen, in their starting lineup for a top-flight match against leaders Velez Sarsfield.

In a move that has raised eyebrows across the football world, Argentine club Deportivo Riestra made headlines on Monday by naming YouTube star and Twitch streamer Ivan Buhajeruk, better known as Spreen, in their starting lineup for a top-flight match against leaders Velez Sarsfield. The controversial stunt, which saw the influencer take the field as a striker, sparked widespread criticism and accusations of disrespect towards the sport.

Who is Ivan Buhajeruk aka Spreen?

Ivan Raul Buhajeruk Fernandez, born on October 11, 2000, in Santo Tome, Santa Fe, Argentina, has made a name for himself online, amassing millions of followers across platforms like YouTube and Twitch. His content, which includes gaming, tutorials, and vlogs, has earned him over 8 million subscribers on YouTube and 5 million followers on Instagram. In 2023, he was nominated for Content Creator of the Year and has surpassed fellow streamers like ElRubius and IlloJuan in popularity.

Spreen’s massive online following led him to make a controversial career shift in 2024 when he signed a professional contract with Deportivo Riestra. Although he had no prior professional football experience, the 24-year-old was registered with the Argentine Football Association in February and began training with the team in early November, ahead of the Velez Sarsfield match.

Spreen's 50-second debut that sparked outrage

The move to start Spreen in a professional match, however, immediately attracted backlash. Named as a striker in the starting lineup by coach Cristian Fabbiani, Buhajeruk entered the game with high expectations from his online fanbase. However, his time on the pitch was brief—he was substituted after just 50 seconds during the first break in play, without touching the ball. His appearance lasted a mere minute, and commentators on local television were scathing of his performance.

“He doesn’t even know where to stand… it’s unbelievable,” one commentator remarked, calling it “shameful” and “a total disgrace.”

The stunt, while executed as a promotional effort for the club’s sponsor—an energy drink company—was heavily criticized by football players, fans, and media alike. Velez striker Braian Romero voiced his anger after the match, saying, "What happened today was a lack of respect for football… it’s a wrong message to society, to kids who try hard."

Former Argentina international Juan Sebastian Veron, now president of Estudiantes de la Plata, also expressed his displeasure on Instagram, labeling the stunt as a “total lack of respect for football and footballers.”

Deportivo Riestra defends decision, while critics slam it

Deportivo Riestra’s management defended the decision as a promotional strategy, explaining that Buhajeruk’s appearance was part of a contract tied to the club’s main sponsor. Club captain Milton Celiz justified the move, claiming, “As a streamer, he is number one,” referring to Spreen’s massive online popularity.

Coach Cristian Fabbiani also tried to downplay the controversy, explaining that he had informed Velez’s coach about the decision before the match, and clarified it was a one-time event linked to sponsorship obligations.

Despite the club’s justification, the incident sparked fierce debates within the football community, with many arguing that it undermines the integrity of the sport. In a season where Deportivo Riestra is experiencing a strong first campaign in the Argentine top-flight—currently sitting in 9th place—critics argue that such a publicity stunt is a disservice to the hard work and dedication of professional footballers.

