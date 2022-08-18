Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Cristiano Ronaldo to Sporting Lisbon finally happening?

    First Published Aug 18, 2022, 10:10 AM IST

    Cristiano Ronaldo might not be a Manchester United player when the current transfer window ends. While he has not attracted any suitable buyers yet, it might all change with Sporting Lisbon showing interest.

    It has not been the best return for Portuguese sensation Cristiano Ronaldo to English giants Manchester United. Having made his shocking return to the club last season, he finished as its top goal-scorer for the season. However, the Red Devils failed to impress him in terms of performance, finishing sixth in the English Premier League (EPL). As a result, he wants out due to the club's lack of ambition and UEFA Champions League (UCL) drought. While his agent Jorge Mendes has failed to attract suitable buyers for him, his boyhood club Sporting Lisbon has ignited interest in bringing back its superstar.

    As per 90min, Lisbon is willing to facilitate a deal for Ronaldo. He could be available for around £15 million, having just a year left in his current contract with United, while his salary will be a crucial factor in the move to the Lions, as he will purportedly have to take a pay cut. However, it will assure him of UCL football this season.

    ALSO READ: CRISTIANO RONALDO WARNED BY MERSEYSIDE POLICE OVER EVERTON FAN INCIDENT

    Although United head coach Erik ten Hag was initially reluctant to let go of Ronaldo, stating that he was a part of his plans for the club's rebuild, the former's stance has changed since this week. Regardless, the Red Devils' owners are willing to retain him, given his stature and commercial draw.

    Also, the report implies that ten Hag has requested United to complete at least five more signings before the transfer window closes on September 1, while a flurry of names has been linked with the club in the past few days. The Red Devils are interested in bolstering its forward attack, and the need would escalate if Ronaldo departs.

