Ruben Amorim's first day as Manchester United coach: Here's what transpired, WATCH behind-the-scenes video

Ruben Amorim has officially started his tenure as Manchester United’s new head coach, marking the beginning of an exciting chapter for the 39-year-old Portuguese tactician at the club. Amorim arrived at Carrington, United’s training complex, on Monday afternoon after boarding a flight from Beja airport in Portugal, just hours after guiding his former club, Sporting Lisbon, to a 4-2 victory over Braga in his final match in charge.

Upon his arrival, Amorim was warmly greeted by key Manchester United figures, including chief executive Omar Berrada, sporting director Dan Ashworth, and technical director Jason Wilcox. Although he is currently awaiting the completion of his work permit, Amorim has already begun meeting with staff and planning for his upcoming duties.

Despite the absence of several squad members on international duty, Amorim is expected to have a smaller group at his disposal this week. This will allow him time to familiarize himself with the club’s operations and begin his preparations for his first Premier League match in charge of United, set to take place away to Ipswich Town on Sunday, November 24.

In a lighthearted moment captured by United’s social media team, Amorim shared his excitement about the weather in Manchester, commenting on the sunny conditions at Carrington. The Portuguese coach, who has spent his managerial career in his homeland, is expected to face a period of adjustment to the famously unpredictable weather of the UK.

This marks a significant change for Amorim, who has previously only managed in Portugal. Eduardo Rocha, a former director at one of Amorim’s previous clubs, suggested that the new Manchester United boss will need time to adjust to the English climate, including the frequent rain in Manchester. However, Rocha added with a touch of humour that Amorim will undoubtedly find comfort in the Portuguese restaurants available in England.

Ruben Amorim’s arrival at Manchester United follows the departure of Erik ten Hag, and the Red Devils will be hoping that Amorim can lead them to success as they prepare for a crucial period in the Premier League season. With just under two weeks to go before his first match, Amorim has a short but important window to get to know his squad and put his stamp on the team.

