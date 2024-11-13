India-Pakistan deadlock over Champions Trophy 2025: How much money PCB can lose if event is moved or postponed

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faces potential financial woes over the unresolved standoff with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy.

In a high-stakes situation for the cricketing world, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) faces potential financial woes over the unresolved standoff with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) regarding the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. The tournament is set to be hosted by Pakistan from February 19 to March 9, marking the first ICC event in Pakistan since it co-hosted the 1996 World Cup. However, the BCCI has stated that the Indian men's team will not travel to Pakistan, citing security concerns.

The PCB has rejected the BCCI's proposal of a hybrid model, which would involve India playing its matches at neutral venues such as the UAE, and insists on hosting all games within Pakistan. This situation has left the International Cricket Council (ICC) with few options but to mediate between the two boards. The PCB has urged the ICC to address India’s refusal, pointing out that other nations, including New Zealand, England, and Australia, have played in Pakistan in recent years without incident.

The financial implications for the PCB are substantial. According to a report by Cricbuzz, if the Champions Trophy is moved to another country or postponed, the PCB risks losing up to USD 65 million in hosting fees. This sum would account for a critical portion of the PCB's revenue and comes on top of its investments to upgrade facilities in Karachi, Rawalpindi, and Lahore to host the marquee tournament. Additionally, the PCB could face ICC sanctions, including cuts to ICC funding, if it withdraws from hosting responsibilities.

The standoff poses contractual risks for the ICC as well, as broadcasters and sponsors have invested heavily with the expectation of high-profile matches involving both India and Pakistan. Legal disputes with these commercial partners could arise, leading to possible revenue declines and disruptions to the ICC’s financial distribution to member countries.

With the BCCI firm on its stance and the PCB unwilling to compromise on hosting rights, the ICC now faces a diplomatic challenge to salvage the tournament. A change of venue is being considered, but for now, the cricket world watches as the future of the 2025 Champions Trophy—and a significant financial windfall for Pakistan—hangs in the balance.

