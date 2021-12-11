  • Facebook
    Is Manchester United not an option for Erling Haaland next summer? Mino Raiola clarifies

    First Published Dec 11, 2021, 9:54 PM IST
    Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland has been linked to a Manchester United move next summer. In the meantime, this is what his agent Mino Raiola had to say.

    Erling Haaland of Borussia Dortmund has been in the headlines of late. He has been linked to a move to record 20-time English Premier League (EPL) winner Manchester United next summer. While speculations continue to do rounds, his agent Mino Raiola has clarified, which sounds contradictory to his previous statement.

    Earlier, while giving an interview to Sport1, Raiola made a controversial statement that while Haaland may look to leave next summer, United does not happen to be on his list. He commented that Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester City happen to be his preferred choices. Also, the most shocking claim he made was when he said that City had won five EPL titles, which is significantly more than United.

    Nevertheless, Raiola has now issued a new statement on his social media, clarifying the same. "I want to clarify the following about the Sport1 interview. The four clubs I have mentioned about Haaland's future were just an example to say that, when he leaves, he will go to one of the top 15 European clubs," he wrote.

    "Now, Erling's focus is solely on football. There are no negotiations with any club. And, I reaffirm what I said - it's not a sure thing that he will leave this summer, maybe it will be in the one after that," he added. As evident, he implies that his quotes were misunderstood.

    Later, Sky Sports analyst Gary Neville argued that Haaland's transfer next season would be an exciting and significant story. However, he felt that City wouldn't be desperate to have him, as the club does not do frantic business. Nonetheless, he acclaimed that the Norweigian would be a special player in the EPL, regardless of the club that signs him.

