Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson by unanimous points decision in eight-round bout

In a highly anticipated heavyweight showdown, YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul secured an unanimous decision win over the legendary Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night.

One judge scored 80-72, while two scored 79-73 in favour of Jake Paul.

Despite Paul's triumph, the audience's reaction was lukewarm, with noticeable booing echoing through the stadium as some were unimpressed with the fight's overall quality.

