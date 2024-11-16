Jake Paul defeats Mike Tyson by unanimous points decision in eight-round bout

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 16, 2024, 11:23 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 16, 2024, 11:24 AM IST

In a highly anticipated heavyweight showdown, YouTube sensation-turned-boxer Jake Paul secured an unanimous decision win over the legendary Mike Tyson at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Friday night.

One judge scored 80-72, while two scored 79-73 in favour of Jake Paul.

Despite Paul's triumph, the audience's reaction was lukewarm, with noticeable booing echoing through the stadium as some were unimpressed with the fight's overall quality.

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson: LEAKED fight script sparks speculation on dramatic outcome

Netflix stream crashes ahead of Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson fight leaving viewers frustrated

IND vs SA, 4th T20: Centurion Tilak Varma explains 'flying kiss' celebration after India secure series win

Cristiano Ronaldo's sublime bicycle kick in Portugal's Nations League win over Poland stuns Internet (WATCH)

Rohit Sharma and wife Ritika Sajdeh welcome their baby boy with love

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan calls out Ashneer Grover for ‘doglapaan’ and fake attitude [WATCH]

Jhansi hospital fire: Grieving father claims negligence, staff threats; loses hope of child being alive| WATCH

Kerala: Sandeep Varier set to join Congress after fallout with BJP leadership ahead of Palakkad bypoll

THIS three-eyed reptile can live over 100 years

THIS three-eyed reptile can live over 100 years

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

