Bengaluru man says 'doesn't matter if you die' before killing son over mobile addiction, smashing head on wall

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday morning when Ravi’s anger over Tejas’ disinterest in studies and excessive phone use boiled over.

Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 17, 2024, 8:52 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 17, 2024, 8:52 AM IST

In a shocking incident, a man in Bengaluru’s Kumaraswamy Layout has been arrested for the brutal murder of his 14-year-old son following a heated argument over the boy's mobile addiction and poor academic performance.

Ravi Kumar, a carpenter by profession, allegedly assaulted his son Tejas with a cricket bat before slamming his head against a wall. The incident reportedly began as a trivial disagreement over repairing a mobile phone but escalated into a fatal act of violence.

According to the police, the incident occurred on Friday morning when Ravi’s anger over Tejas’ disinterest in studies and excessive phone use boiled over. After beating Tejas with a cricket bat, Ravi allegedly said, "It doesn’t matter to me whether you live or die," before smashing his son’s head against a wall.

Tejas fell to the ground and, over the next six hours, his condition worsened. He was taken to a hospital when he stopped breathing, but doctors declared him dead on arrival.

In a bid to cover up the crime, Ravi reportedly cleaned the bloodstains, hid the cricket bat, and began preparing for Tejas’ last rites. The police were alerted by reports of a suspicious death and intervened before the cremation could take place.

The autopsy revealed severe internal injuries to Tejas’ head and multiple wounds on his body, confirming he had been brutally assaulted before his death. Investigators said there had been frequent arguments in the household over Tejas’ academic performance and alleged bad company.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Lokesh B, stated, "There used to be heated arguments between the child and his parents. They were not happy about his performance in studies and his excessive use of the mobile phone. This led to the boy’s murder."

Ravi has been arrested and charged with murder, along with attempting to destroy evidence. The investigation is ongoing.

Tejas was the eldest of three children. His younger siblings are now in the care of family members as authorities continue to probe the case.

